As Britain mourns the demise of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in Buckingham Palace after they landed in London. After arriving at Buckingham Palace, King Charles III came out of his car to greet the people who had gathered to mourn his mother's death. He met the well-wishers and supporters as they expressed sympathy for the monarch.

King Charles III will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10:00 hrs (UK time) tomorrow morning, September 10, in the State Apartments of St James's Palace, London, according to the official statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

"The Accession Council, which will be attended by Privy Councillors, is divided into two parts. In Part I, the Privy Councillors, without the King present, will proclaim the sovereign and formally approve various consequential orders, including the arrangement for the proclamation. Part II is the holding by the King of His Majesty's first Privy Council. The King will make his Declaration, read and sign an oath to upload the security of the Church in Scotland, and approve Orders in Council that facilitate continuity of governments," reads the official statement.

The UK's longest-serving monarch died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. Elizabeth II ruled Britain for seven decades, making her the only woman whose reign lasted for 70 years after France’s Louis XIV, who ruled for more than 72 years between 1643 and 1715, ruled for longer. Announcing her death, Buckingham Palace in a statement said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Liz Truss pays tribute to Queen

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss stated that Britain is 'devastated' by the death of the queen, the 'rock' on which modern Britain was built. Speaking outside Downing Street, she said: "We are all devastated" at the news of the Queen's death, which is a "huge shock to the nation and the world". She described the Queen as "a rock on which modern Britain was built" and stressed that "Britain is the great country it is today because of her." Truss further said the Queen was a personal inspiration to her as well as many Britons.

Image: RepublicWorld