King Charles Checks Off First Foreign Visit As Monarch As He Concludes Germany Trip

Britain's King Charles concluded his three-day overseas visit to Germany on Friday with a fancy send-off event hosted by the British embassy. The trip to Germany marked the first state visit abroad for the monarch, who was accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla.

Over the course of three days, the British royalty followed a jampacked itinerary that ranged from meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to making cheese at a dairy farm. On Wednesday afternoon, the pair touched down in Berlin with two Luftwaffe Typhoon jets escorting their flight. The theme of the visit appeared to be the strengthening of ties between the UK and Germany, with the raging Russia-Ukraine war in the backdrop.

“In the long and remarkable story of our two countries, there are many chapters yet unwritten. Let us fill these with the restless pursuit of a better tomorrow. The legacy of our past, and the great promise of our future, demand nothing less,” Charles said on Thursday as he addressed the German parliament.

“Today, it gives me particular pride to be with you once again, now as King, and to renew the special bond between our two countries."



The king was then joined by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, former Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders to discuss how nations and economies have been working collaboratively to decarbonise global energy systems. The day ended with King Charles and Camilla attending a state banquet at Berlin's Bellevue Palace. On a gloomy Friday, the King and Queen Consort headed via train to the northern port city of Hamburg, where they visited the Kindertransport Memorial, a sculpture that depicts the rescue of some 10,000 Jewish children from the Nazis.Later on, they headed to the St. Nikolai Memorial Church to lay a wreath.

But the icing on the cake was the royalty's visit to a 150-year-old farmers’ market, where the King joined dairy workers to make cheese. He also watched baby calves at the farm who were living in "calf igloos," according to The Daily Mail. As a storm interrupted the experience, the King was taken indoors for a white chocolate Victoria sponge cake which was shaped like a crown.