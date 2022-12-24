King Charles Chooses St George’s Chapel At Windsor To Broadcast His 1st Christmas Message

UK's King Charles has decided to broadcast his first Christmas message from St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The same castle had hosted the committal services of the late Queen Elizabeth three months ago. In a photograph released before the royal broadcast on Christmas Day, the King can be seen standing in the quire for his inaugural festive address to the country and the rest of the Commonwealth, reported the Guardian.

BREAKING: A first look at King Charles III's Christmas Broadcast.



There is no update regarding what he would be addressing in the speech but he has been expected to pay tribute to his mother, who has been laid to rest in the George VI memorial chapel within St George’s, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh. As per the report, King has silently conveyed his passion for matters of the environment as the Christmas tree featured in the clip was decorated with ornaments made from sustainable materials including paper and glass, as well as natural pine cones.

Christmas Celebrations in the UK

The picture that has been released by Buckingham Palace shows King Charles III standing in front of a Christmas tree with plastic-free, recyclable decorations and arrangements of holly and ivy in the background. Before King Charles III, his late mother used Christmas broadcasts to address universal themes, her faith, and the country’s highs and lows of the previous year, reported the Guardian. The most-watched program on Christmas Day in 2021 was when the Queen gave a highly personal tribute to her "beloved" Prince Philip, who died in April of that year, in the broadcast.

During the King Charles III broadcast, the choir of St George’s will be seen performing the national anthem and singing a carol. The Christmas Day broadcast timing has been originally set at 15.00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) for the best reach in most of the countries in different time zones around the world. On Christmas Day, the Royal family members would gather at Sandringham and attend a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church. The royal standard was seen flying at the estate on Thursday which means that King had already arrived, reported the Guardian.