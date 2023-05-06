King Charles Coronation: All You Need To Know About Anointing, Why Is It A Private Affair

King Charles III was annointed today in a private ceremony during his coronation at Westminster Abbey. The anointing is considered the most important part of the religious ceremony, and involves the King being anointed with holy oil. This year, King Charles III was shielded by a new partition that featured an embroidered design celebrating the Commonwealth.

Behind the screen, the King wore a simple white shirt to represent that he comes before God as a servant. The Dean of Westminster poured oil from the ampulla into the coronation spoon, which was then used by the Archbishop of Canterbury to anoint the King on his hands, breast, and head using his fingers.

After the partition was removed, the ceremony continued

The partition was then removed, and the ceremony continued in public. The main panel of the screen featured a tree with the names of the Commonwealth's 56 member states embroidered onto individual leaves. The two side screens featured an embroidered cross, and were 2.6 meters high and 2.2 meters wide. The screen also featured a dove, and on either side of the tree was a trumpet-blowing angel representing heaven and earth brought together.

Embroidered at the bottom was the quotation "All shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well" from the medieval mystic Julian of Norwich. During Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953, a canopy was used to shield the monarch. However, King Charles III has opted for more seclusion. He was enclosed on three sides. The ceremony followed five traditional elements: the Recognition, the Oath, the Anointing, the Investiture and Crowning, and the Enthronement and Homage, as well as the Queen Consort's coronation.

A look at the significance of annointing and why it was a private ceremony

The coronation of a British monarch is a deeply symbolic and traditional ceremony that has been held for centuries, dating back to the coronation of William the Conqueror in 1066. The ceremony marks the formal ascension of a monarch to the throne and is a key moment in British royal history.

The coronation is composed of a number of traditional elements, including the Recognition, the Oath, the Anointing, the Investiture and Crowning, and the Enthronement and Homage. Each of these elements has its own significance and meaning within the ceremony.

One of the most sacred and important parts of the coronation is the Anointing, during which the monarch is anointed with holy oil. This act symbolises the monarch's acceptance of a divine role and responsibility to lead the nation with God's blessing. The anointment is therefore considered the central act of the religious ceremony and is traditionally conducted in private.

The private nature of the anointing is rooted in its deep religious significance. It is a moment of deep spiritual significance for the monarch, and therefore is meant to be a moment of personal reflection and devotion. By conducting the anointing in private, the monarch can fully focus on this sacred moment without any distractions or interruptions.