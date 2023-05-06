King Charles' Coronation Fever Takes Over The World As Buildings Light Up For The Monarch

On May 6, 2023, red, white, and royal blue are not just a trio of colours, but a way to pay homage to the new monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles. As the King got crowned at the Westminster Abbey on Saturday, buildings across the world prepare to light up in colours to mark the historic occasion.

In London, iconic landmarks like Tower Bridge and Guildhall will glow in the three colours, luring in royal fans under the night sky. The world's most famous clock, Big Ben, also sparkled with vibrant projections to join the royal celebrations. This weekend will also see Victorian Parliament shine in shades of purple to "honour the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort."

The British Embassy in Rome 🇮🇹 lit up for the Coronation!

To honour the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, the Victorian Parliament will be lit up in purple this weekend.

It's not every day that the Empire State Building changes up its lights! Check it out tonight as it takes on red, white. and blue for the coronation of King Charles III





Tonight the Cathedral will be lit up in the magnificent colours of our nation's flag in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III.



Make sure you look out your windows and pop out your doors to see the cathedral as a red, white and blue beacon for this historic occasion.

World hails the King

Coronation zest also spread to other parts of the world, including Italy, where the British Embassy in Rome lit up with a projection that read "God Save the King," along with a sketch of the royal crown. In the Australian capital of Canberra, several public buildings will also appear purple for the British monarch. On the other side of the world, New York's Empire State also paid tribute to the King.

But back home, Westminster Abbey, the venue of the grand event, radiated in gold as King Charles and Queen Camilla adorned scepters, orbs, and bejeweled crowns for their crowning moment. The pair went through oaths, took their respective thrones, and turned a new page for the United Kingdom.