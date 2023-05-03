King Charles Coronation | Historic Coronation Vestments To Be Reused By The Sovereign

As King Charles' Coronation is just two days away, the Royal Archives have shared interesting information regarding the Historic Coronation Vestments from the Royal Collection. These historic vestments would be reused by His Majesty the King for the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Saturday. As the UK has been preparing for Saturday's coronation, King Charles has incorporated his passion for the environment and sustainability into the celebration. "The King will reuse historic items of clothing from the Royal Collection, worn by previous monarchs at past Coronations, during the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," the Royal Archives said in a statement.

The ‘vestments’ will be worn as His Majesty is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Coronation Chair, as per the Royal Archives. According to Buckingham Palace's statement: "Although it is customary for the Supertunica and the Imperial Mantle to be reused, His Majesty will also reuse the Colobium Sindonis, Coronation Sword Belt and Coronation Glove worn by his grandfather King George VI in the interests of sustainability and efficiency." The vestments would be featuring King George IV in 1821, King George V in 1911, King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The UK King Coronation Vestments

One would witness it various traditional outfits such as the Colobium Sindonis, the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, the Coronation Sword Belt and the Coronation Glove. However, the Supertunica and the Imperial Mantle are meant to be reused. But this time, King Charles would also reuse the Colobium Sindonis, Coronation Sword Belt and Coronation Glove which has been worn by his grandfather King George VI. These new changes have been made in the interests of sustainability and efficiency. So let's understand what will be reused in the King Charles coronation attire coming on this weekend:



Colobium Sindonis

The Colobium Sindonis, which the king has been invested with after the Anointing. It has been made of a white linen shift-like tunic, and a plain collar fastened with a single button, intended to represent a priest's alb. His Majesty The King would be using the Colobium Sindonis worn at the Coronation of his grandfather King George VI at Westminster Abbey on 12th May 1937. It has been made by the robemakers Ede & Ravenscroft.

Supertunica



The Supertunica is a full-length, sleeved gold coat and is worn under the Imperial Mantle. The Sovereign would be vested in the Supertunica following the Anointing and it is fastened with the Coronation Sword Belt. The Supertunica which would be worn by the King has been made in 1911 for the Coronation of King George V, which took place on 22nd June 1911. It was made by Wilkinson and Son, Robe-makers and Tailors. As the Supertunica are meant to be reused, this has also been worn by King George VI at his Coronation on 12th May 1937 and by Queen Elizabeth II on 2nd June 1953.

Even though this Supertunica dated back to the twentieth century, the form of the Supertunica has changed little over time. The design of the Supertunica is based on priestly and religious vestments.



The Supertunica, which would be vested by the King, will be featuring an embroidered band with spiral threads, which take the shape of leafy stems using the goldwork technique. The embroidery has been taken from 1911 by the Ladies Work Society and, as part of the centuries-old tradition for the Supertunica, is based on ecclesiastical vestments from medieval times.

The Imperial Mantle

After Supertunica, the next important traditional attire is the Imperial Mantle which has to be worn over the Supertunica and is more similar in design to a robe. This has been made for the Coronation of George IV in 1821 and has been worn by King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II. It is the oldest vestment being used in the Coronation Service.

The Imperial Mantle is made of cloth of gold, gold, silver as well as silk thread, silk, gold bullion fringe and a gold clasp. The cloth of gold is woven with roses, thistles, shamrocks, crowns, eagles and fleurs-de-lis. The gold clasp is in the shape of an eagle, which can also be seen on the newly created Anointing Screen, and in the form of the Ampulla which would hold the Chrism oil. The Imperial Mantle was made by tailor John Meyer in 1821 and the Royal Goldsmiths to George IV, Rundell, Bridge and Rundell supplied the gold eagle clasp.

Girdle

The Girdle, also known as the Coronation Sword Belt, has also been made of cloth of gold, and embroidered in gold thread with arabesques and scrolls. It is lined with dark red silk, with a gold buckle stamped with national emblems (roses, thistles and shamrocks) and a gold clip for attaching the Jewelled Sword of Offering in place. During the Coronation Service, the Sword Belt would be seen placed around the Supertunica. The Jewelled Sword of Offering is then 'girded' or fastened at the Sovereign's waist using the Sword Belt. Then the Archbishop would present the Sword to the Monarch while saying that it should be used for the protection of good and the punishment of evil. The Sword would then be removed and placed on the altar in Westminster Abbey before the Sovereign is invested with the Imperial Mantle.

Historically the Sword Belt is supplied new by the Worshipful Company of Girdlers for each Coronation. His Majesty has chosen to reuse the Sword Belt made for the Coronation of his grandfather, King George VI, on 12th May 1937. The Sword Belt was made by Wilkinson & Son, Robe Makers and presented by the Worshipful Company of Girdlers in 1937. Ahead of the Coronation Service on May 6, the Royal School of Needlework has done some minor conservation work on the Girdle, and it has in turn been re-presented to His Majesty by the Worshipful Company of Girdlers.



The Coronation Glove

The Coronation Glove or gauntlet has been created for the Sovereign’s right hand. His Majesty The King had made a decision to reuse the Coronation Glove made for the Coronation of his grandfather, King George VI, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency. It was presented by the Worshipful Company of Glovers, made by Dents the glovemakers, and embroidered by Edward Stillwell & Company in 1937. The Dents with support from the Worshipful Company of Glovers have been able to conserve the glove and would be represented by the Company ahead of the Coronation on 6th May.



The Glove has been worn to hold the Sovereign's Sceptre during the Crowning, however, the glove would be removed before processing to the Throne Chair. At the Coronation on 6th May, the Coronation Glove would be presented to His Majesty by Lord Indarjit Singh of Wimbledon. The Glove has been made of white leather and the wrist has been embroidered with gilt metal thread, wire and spangles. In the embroidery, the form of national emblems has been weaved which include, the Tudor Rose, thistle, shamrock, oak leaves and acorns. The back of the hand would have an embroidered ducal coronet in red velvet above the coat of arms of the family of the Dukes of Newcastle. The wrist is lined with red satin.

