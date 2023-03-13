King Charles Coronation: Invitation For Prince Harry, Meghan, But None For Their Children

Two little royal tots might have to sit out the most prestigious royal event of the year - the coronation of King Charles III. According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are yet to receive an invitation to witness the official crowning of their 74-year-old grandfather.

So far, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received an invitation via email, which they are yet to respond to. Reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan were told that their kids, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, will only be considered to be a part of the event if the pair confirms their own attendance.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said that they had "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation", adding that "an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time".

At this point, Prince Harry and his wife are still “weighing up the logistics", considering the “personal implications” of attending the event after they were asked on King Charles' behest to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their base in the United Kingdom. What makes matters more complicated is the red-headed prince's memoir 'Spare', which hit shelves earlier this year and unraveled a string of royal drama.

Queen Consort's grandchildren to steal spotlight at coronation

A source familiar with the matter said that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are “very young”, even younger than four-year-old Prince Louis whose attendance is still being pondered upon by Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, this does not mean that the coronation won't be kid-friendly.

The grandchildren of Queen Consort Camilla will play a key role in the ceremony. The Queen Consort has two children, Tom Parker Bowles, who has two teenage kids of his own, and Laura Lopes, who has three adolescents. Earlier, it was reported that the Queen Consort was in favour of allowing her grandchildren to carry the canopy that will be placed over her during the anointing process. However, her suggestion was rejected by Buckingham Palace. A source close to the royal family said that it would be “wholly improper” to discuss what roles Camilla's grandkids will play before a discussion on the King's grandchildren is held.