King Charles Coronation: Kate Middleton Exudes Elegance In Alexander McQueen Gown

Kate Middleton is in attendance at the King Charles coronation event on May 6. The Princess of Wales wore regal attire for the ceremony, donning a blue Royal Victorian Order robe with scarlet edges over an ivory silk dress designed by Alexander McQueen. She also wore a stellar headpiece featuring silver bullion and crystals. While it was previously reported that she would not be donning the royal tiara, Middleton ultimately appeared with it. It featured silver threadwork. She accessorised her look with Queen Elizabeth II's George VI Festoon Necklace, which was a tribute to her. She also gave tribute to Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, by donning earrings which featured the diamond and pearl pieces belonging to the late princess.

The Princess of Wales' look received centre attention from the crowds, while her husband Prince William also appeared in royal attire featuring regalia. Kate Middleton received the royal rite to wear the regalia after she was betrothed the status of a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) by Queen Elizabeth in 2019, which made her entitled to don the Grand Cross Mantles of the Royal Victorian Order. Check out their pictures below.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the #Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/01kF1m7d0E — Princess of Wales News (@HRHPWales) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis steals the show

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also attended the King Charles Coronation event with Prince William and Kate Middleton. While the royal fans were receptive to all three, they were won over by the adorable gesture from Prince Louis. As he walked to the entrance of the church where the coronation took place, he smiled and waved at the royal fans.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte chatting inside the abbey!🥰#Coronation pic.twitter.com/3zFLZO9OCt — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 6, 2023

Princess Charlotte also wore an ivory satin Alexander McQueen outfit similar to that of Kate Middleton. Prince George served as a Page of Honour for King Charles. George has also made history by becoming the youngest to-be-monarch to participate in the coronation service. The 9-year-old was dressed in royal uniform and stood with the other pages at the ceremony.