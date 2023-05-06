King Charles Coronation: Rogue Horses Crashed Into Spectators Behind The Gold State Coach

At the historic coronation of British monarchs King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla, a horse, who was part of the procession, went rogue which eventually led to a London Police officer getting injured. Videos of the whole incident circulated online, in which the horse’s riders can be seen losing control of the rogue horse. According to the New York Post, the horse -- which appeared to have bolted from further back in the line of march -- nearly collided with a mounted member of the King’s Royal Household. The incident happened just yards behind the Gold State Coach which was carrying the new British monarch along with his wife.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred after the royal couple’s carriage turned the corner from Whitehall into The Mall while it was on its way to Buckingham Palace. As the horse went out of line, stunned spectators steered off the path of the spooked animal and the metal barrier between the procession and the crowd fell. According to Wales Online, military personnel also brought stretchers to the scene, anticipating someone getting injured. However, a major tragedy was averted.

During today's coronation of the British King Charles the Third, an agitated horse, which was part of the royal procession, ran into the audience watching the event on the streets of London pic.twitter.com/29RXPOwK2e — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 6, 2023

A female officer was seen limping

As per the American news outlet, while no one got majorly injured following the incident, a female police officer was seen limping away from the site. She was eventually assisted by her colleagues and no other injuries were reported following the incident. Despite the whole ordeal, the procession continued along The Mall and the new monarchs were received by loud cheers. Charles and Camilla were followed by the entourage of the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Throughout the procession, there were other instances of horses going rogue, some turned out to be part of the coronation's funny moments.