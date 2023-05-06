King Charles Coronation: Royal Kids Prince Louis, George & Charlotte Steal The Grand Show

Children of Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, on May 6 stole the limelight at King Charles III's Coronation service with their endearing expressions. Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales's youngest son gladdened the onlookers as he arrived at Westminster Abbey giving a wave from his car for his grandfather's historic day. Ensembled in a navy blue tunic and matching pants designed by Dege and Skinner military tailors, the five-year-old Royal member was caught yawning as he got distracted during his grandfather’s oath-taking.

Louis' older brother Prince George, 9, served as a Page of Honor accompanied by seven other boys. His task as a page involved carrying the King’s robes along with other pages namely Nicholas Barclay, 13, Ralph Tollemache, 12, and Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, who are sons of Charles' friends.

“Louis just always wants to have fun and is quite excited by it, they all are. He’s been giggling with his brother and sister, he finds it all very amusin," a Royal source was reported as saying on Saturday.

Prince Louis fidgets, seated beside his parents

Louis, for the most time, fidgeted seated beside his parents and his sister Princess Charlotte, 8. The two siblings arrived at the coronation of King Charles III holding hands and trailing behind their grandfather. Louis first came into the spotlight for his cheeky acts at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. His sister was praised by the paparazzi for resembling the etiquette of her mother as she wore the matching silver floral headpiece. Princess Kate was reported telling the crowds yesterday that her children were “excited but nervous” for King Charles' coronation ceremony. Their cousins, children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet— remained in California due to Archie's fourth upcoming birthday.

All three Royal children appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace later in the day watching the military flypast which was scaled down due to rain and clouds. More than 60 aircraft from the British Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force – including the Arrows – were scheduled to fly over Buckingham Palace. The rain, and bad weather, though, prompted the British Defense Ministry to modify their initial plan. Arrows had to “wait until the last minute," according to reports. The kids, however, were seen most happy. Louis was seen dancing, pointing to the sky and looking amazed at the military flypast as aircraft flew overhead. The three children were seen travelling with their parents in a carriage behind the newly crowned King and Queen’s Gold State Coach.