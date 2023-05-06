King Charles Coronation: Some Unusual Rules That British Monarch Will Have To Follow

Britain's newest monarch, King Charles III, will be crowned today at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that will require him to follow a set of rules and traditions. The coronation will be a more scaled-back event than in years past, with a limited guest list of around 2,000 people, in contrast to the coronation of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was attended by 8,000 guests with 129 nations and territories represented. The king will be joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, for the ceremony.

According to a report from the Independent, here are some strange rules King Charles will have to follow after his coronation -

After the death of the previous monarch, suitable time must pass before new monarch's coronation

According to royal tradition, the coronation of a new monarch is typically held after a suitable period following the death of the previous monarch. Queen Elizabeth II assumed the throne on February 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI, but her coronation did not take place until June 2, 1953. On October 11, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III's coronation would take place on May 6, 2023, less than a month before the 70th anniversary of his mother's coronation.

King must remain apolitical

A long-standing tradition in the British monarchy is to remain apolitical, refraining from endorsing any political party or ideology. Nevertheless, members of the royal family are permitted to advocate for certain social and humanitarian causes, including raising awareness about mental health concerns and addressing climate change.

King cannot sign autographs

Members of the British royal family are forbidden from signing autographs, as this could potentially put them at risk of forgery. King Charles, for instance, is said to politely decline autograph requests by stating: “Sorry, they don’t allow me to do that.” However, in 2010, then-Prince of Wales, Charles, did break with tradition by signing an autograph for a victim of flash floods in Cornwall, writing simply: “Charles 2010.” While taking selfies with fans is not explicitly forbidden, it was reportedly frowned upon by the late Queen. Royal journalist Victoria Murphy has noted that Meghan Markle declined to take a selfie in 2017, saying: “We’re not allowed to do selfies.”

Members of Royal Family must accept all gifts

According to protocol, members of the British royal family are obliged to accept all presents given to them during public engagements or official tours. However, it has been reported that the ultimate decision on which gifts a particular family member gets to keep lies with the Queen. The official website of the Royal Family outlines that no gifts, including services or hospitality, should be accepted by any member of the family if they create any obligation to the donor or if such acceptance might appear to do so.

King Charles cannot accept food from outsiders

For security reasons, King Charles is forbidden from accepting food or beverages from individuals outside of his trusted circle. Likewise, he, and other members of the royal family, are advised to steer clear of shellfish to avoid any risk of food poisoning disrupting their rigorous schedules. As per royal etiquette expert Grant Harrold, "The royal family must exercise caution when dining on shellfish due to the possibility of shellfish poisoning and their busy work schedules. As a result, shellfish is not typically included on the royal menu."

Two direct heirs to the throne can't travel together

As per the British royal protocol, two direct heirs to the throne must fly separately during official trips to ensure continuity of the monarchy in case of an emergency. This rule will also be applicable to Prince William and his son, Prince George, once the latter turns 12 years old.

King Charles doesn't need license to drive

King Charles III holds a unique privilege in the United Kingdom - he is the only person in the country who is allowed to drive without a license. This is because driving licenses are issued under the authority of "His Majesty's Government".