King Charles Coronation: South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende Performs At Ceremony

Pretty Yende, the South African opera singer, has recently performed at King Charles' coronation. The singer donned a stellar yellow gown from Stéphane Rolland. After her performance, she got huge applause from fans on social media. Yende received an invitation to perform at the Coronation ceremony from King Charles himself.

The soprano singer has shared the stage with world-class musicians at some of the biggest concerts in the world. However, her performance at Westminster Abbey stands to be her most historic one. Check out the pictures and clips from her performance, shared by fans on social media.

Our very own @PrettyYende i am crying right now… South Africa be proud #Coronation pic.twitter.com/uyy6ZLmIM2 — Me. I am Neo (@NeoMerafi) May 6, 2023

Who is Pretty Yende?

Pretty Yende comes from a small town in South Africa. She was born on March 6, 1985, in Mpumalanga's Piet Retief, South Africa. As per Classic FM, Yende always enjoyed singing, though didn't come across opera until she was 16 years old. She found opera via a TV advertisement from British Airways. The advertisement featured Lakmé, the 'Flower Duet' from Delibes' opera. After finding it captivating, she brought the piece up to her music teacher and asked them about how to achieve such singing.

While speaking with the outlet in 2014, Yende opened up about the first time she was exposed to opera. She said that the ten seconds of music which were featured in the TV ad had given her "the whole world of classical music, the richness of music, the limitless power of that music". Yende made her operatic debut in 2010 with a theatrical production of Bizet's Carmen. She debuted with the role of Micaela.

