King Charles Coronation: Special Moments From The Historic Event

Quick links:
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave as the King and Queen of the UK, after their coronation, in London, Saturday.
The Crowning of the King. The Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. The clergy, congregation and choir all cry ‘God Save The King’.
The King receives ‘Homage’ (a promise of allegiance and faithfulness), from The Prince of Wales on behalf of the Royal Family.
King Charles's younger son, Prince Harry, arrives for the coronation ceremony in London and leaves Westminster Abby after his brief appearance at the UK's biggest event.
King Charles III sits as he is crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
On a scale not seen on the streets of London for 70 years, the Coronation Procession make its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.
The streets of London witness and capture the moment when the King and the Queen were seen going back to Buckingham Palace after the coronation of British monarchs.
The crowds erupted in cheers as they see their Majesties on the balcony for one last wave. While the colours of the Union Jack grace the skies of Buckingham Palace.
New British monarchs Charles and Camilla appear on the royal balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the glorious end to the historic coronation ceremony.