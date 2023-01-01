King Charles' Coronation To Be Attended By Royal Aide Who Quit Over Last Year's Race Row

Lady Susan Hussey, the UK royal aide who resigned last year following a race row, has been invited to attend the coronation of King Charles in May, as per a report by the Mirror. The invitation comes just weeks after Hussey quit her role following an incident at a November reception, where she repeatedly asked charity boss Ngozi Fulani where she was "really from". The comments prompted a backlash and a statement from Prince William's spokesperson condemning racism.

According to the report, a source close to the situation said that Hussey received private support from friends during the aftermath of the incident and some politely suggested that she should be welcomed at the coronation. It was pointed out that Hussey had given many years of service and duty to the Queen, serving as a loyal confidante. With relations now smoothed over between Buckingham Palace and Fulani, UK's King was reportedly able to extend an invitation to Hussey.

Coronation will take place on May 9th

The coronation, which will take place on May 6 and is expected to be watched by millions around the world, will also be attended by Prince Harry and Meghan, who have made accusations of racism within the royal family. In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family had commented on the skin color of their first child. Harry also accused the Royals of "unconscious bias" in a Netflix documentary that aired last month.

At the reconciliation meeting between Hussey and Fulani, the pair issued a joint statement saying that it had been "filled with warmth and understanding". Hussey also "pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved" and the Royal Households will "focus on inclusion and diversity." Around 2,000 people are expected to attend the two-hour Westminster coronation, which will see King Charles crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and will be watched by world leaders and religious figures. A Royal spokesman declined to comment on the invitation to Hussey.