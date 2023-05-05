King Charles Coronation: UK Gears Up For Royal Ceremony With Pomp And Pageantry; See Pics

Quick links:
Countdown to the historic coronations begins as the UK braces itself for the event. The streets of the British capital get decorated for the event which will happen for the first time in 70 years.
While the British King took over the throne following the death of his mother Late Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation will solidify his place in the history of the British monarchy.
In preparation for the event, painters repaint the lamp pots outside Westminster Abbey. Plans for the ceremony at Abbey call for a more toned-down affair than the last one.
An inside view of what the historic Westminster Abbey looks like. Since 1066, every British monarch except Edward V and Edward VII has been crowned at Westminster Abbey.
Many Britons will witness the coronation of a British monarch for the first time in their lifetimes. The country witnessed the last coronation back in 1953 with the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II.
Last month, the anointing screen which will be used in the coronation of Britain's King Charles III was blessed in front of a small congregation, in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.
King Charles will use the Gold State Coach to lead the possession as it will leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony. The ceremony will remain a low-profile religious affair.
After the King ascend to the throne back in September, members of the public gathered as military personnel in ceremonial uniform & offered three cheers to the new King at St James's Palace in London.
The tourists are gathering outside Buckingham Palace as they gear up to witness the historic event. The guest list includes several heads of state including US First Lady Jill Biden.
The Brits are celebrating the joyous occasion in peculiar ways. Coronation plates and mugs are displayed for sale in a gift shop in London ahead of the event.
Embroiders from the Royal School of Needlework work on the royal robes Charles and Camilla is expected to wear for the event. The couple will wear two robes, the Robe of State and the Robe of Estate.
The team conserves the old British emblem gracing the robe of the UK monarch. The robe will also feature beetles and insects to reflect Charles' love for the environment.