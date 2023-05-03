King Charles Coronation | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar To Attend Royal Event

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom on May 6, reported ANI citing the official statment by MEA. The vice president would be visiting London for two days from May 5 to 6 and would represent the government of India at the biggest event of the UK. Last year, President Droupadi Murmu visited London, United Kingdom (UK) on September 17-19, where she attended the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

India and UK relationship

The visit by Jagdeep Dhankar comes after the visit of President Murmu who had gone to offer her condolences to the UK royals. Dhankar would be witnessing the new British sovereign be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, in a deeply religious service at Westminster Abbey, that has scheduled for May 6. India and UK have a historic relationship and share values of democracy, the rule of law and many complementarities and convergences. The relationship between the two nations has been uplifted to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations.

According to UK Roayls press statement, on the morning of the Coronation, King Charles III and Camilla would travel from Buckingham Palace in the King's procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. There are two processions that will be taking place through the streets of the British capital on coronation day. One, taking the King to be crowned. Second, when a larger parade of the procession would be going back to Buckingham Palace after the historic service. According to CNN reports, the monarch and members of the royal family would also be making their balcony appearance.

A month before King Charles' Coronation, taking to Twitter the Royal family wrote: "The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace – The Coronation Procession - will take the same route in reverse and will feature Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the UK’s Armed Forces." They have also shared the details about the Coach in which their Majesties would travel. The three-day weekend will also feature a star-studded concert where more than 850 community representatives and key workers are being invited to the festivities in acknowledgement of their philanthropic work.

Mumbai dabbawalas buy gifts for the monarch

Meanwhile, the famous dabbawalas of Mumbai have been seen buying gifts for Britain's King Charles as they claimed that they have been invited to attend his coronation ceremony on May 6, reported ANI. The dabbawalas have received a formal invitation from the British Embassy to attend the coronation ceremony of the 74-year-old monarch. The dabbawalas have bought a Puneri Pagadi and a Shawl of the Warkari community for the king, as per the ANI report. “Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with the British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us," said Vishnu Kaldoke, spokesperson for Mumbai Dabbawalas. Further he added: "He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi & a shawl of the Warkari community.”