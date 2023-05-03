King Charles Coronation | What's The Weather Like On The Coronation Weekend?

Forecasters have predicted that May 6, the day of King Charles coronation, will be showery with some sunny spells. Britons have been looking forward to celebrating King Charles coronation this weekend, however, they might have to keep their eyes on their skies, if the latest Met Office forecast is followed. Taking to Twitter the UK Met Office wrote: "Will the weather affect your plans during the #CoronationWeekend? 🌧️ Showers, thunderstorms and longer spells of rain may affect many areas of the country at times, so keep checking back for updates to the forecast as we move through this week." With the tweet, they have attached the details of the weather forecast from May 5 to 8.

Before going forward with the weather conditions, let's look at the events that would take place during the coronation weekend.

• Saturday, May 6 - Coronation Day

• Sunday, May 7 - The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

May 6-8 - The Big Lunch across the Country and the Commonwealth

• Monday, May 8 - Bank Holiday across the nation and The Big Help Out, which encourages people to try volunteering in their local area.

UK Weather conditions during King Charles' Coronation

According to the Met Office's deputy chief forecaster, showers would be witnessed from late morning, though there will also be some sunny spells throughout the day, reported Sky News. Further, Steven Keates added that London itself could avoid the showers in the morning but would be seeing them developing throughout the afternoon. The Met office shared that the people in the capital city would feel Highs of 20C. "Wih temperatures in the mid to high teens possible elsewhere," added Keates. On Sunday the people in the UK would see areas of rain breaking up into heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of England and Wales. However, Monday has been more uncertain at this stage.

