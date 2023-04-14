King Charles Coronation: Why Prince Harry Delayed The Confirmation?

Prince Harry has been busy with some of the 'engagements' which has caused a delay in the response to the King's Coronation ceremony that has been scheduled for May 6. Prince Harry's late response to the Coronation invitation was due to the engagement in 'transatlantic ping pong' and was 'preoccupied' by where he would have to sit, said one of the sources, reported UK based The Daily Mail. The news of the preoccupancy has been shared by a source who has chosen to not disclose its identity.

According to the sources, this was one of the reasons for the delay in confirming his decision to attend the crowning of his father King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6. However, neither Buckingham Palace nor a legal representative for the Duke of Sussex has responded to the matter. Meanwhile, more than one source has confirmed that there have been 'extensive discussions' between London and California over the issue, reported The Daily Mail. However, Buckingham Palace has shared that the King has been "relieved and happy" as the Duke of Sussex has agreed to be present in the ceremony. It is to be noted that the confirmation by the Duke of Sussex comes over a month after the royal family sent an invite to him via email with a deadline of April 3.

Earlier in March, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said that they had "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation" but "an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time". As Markle has decided to stay back in California to celebrate the fourth birthday of her firstborn, Prince Archie, the King has been "very disappointed" to find out that his daughter-in-law won't show up. "It is sad, he (King) is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation," reported The Sun.

Reasons for Harry's delayed responses

According to the Daily Mail's one of the sources, Harry's side has been keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubber-stamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is. Further, the source added, "There's been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them." Whereas the second source who was approached by the UK newspaper has also shared that there have been a "lot of questions on detail for the Abbey".

Meanwhile, publications that have been in touch with the Sussexes have pointed out that Harry had a list of questions for the palace about what would happen if he attended and wanted certain 'assurances', but did not detail what they might be. Earlier, when the Duke and the Dutchess of Sussex had come to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, they did join the celebrations like other Royal Family members at the "St Paul's Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving". At that time, the couple was made to sit on the other side of the nave from Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been shunted away from the main seats as their rift with the Royal Family has grown.