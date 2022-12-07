King Charles Does Namaste, Sits On Floor At Gurudwara; Lauds Langar Service During COVID

In what appears to be a nod to Britain's diversity, King Charles III visited a newly-built Sikh gurudwara on Wednesday, where he interacted with the people of the Sikh community. The 74-year-old Monarch was warmly welcomed by the devotees of the gurudwara, and children were also seen holding the Union Jack and the Sikh flag of "Nishan Sahib" on his arrival.

Taking to Instagram, the Royal Family posted photos and videos of King Charles' visit. The post also mentioned the free meals that are provided by the gurudwara throughout the year and it emphasised the effort that the devotees of gurudwara took during the COVID-19 wave.

King Charles visits gurudwara in England, praises Sikh Community's service during COVID wave | See Pics

"At the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, His Majesty met volunteers who run the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand. The kitchen provides vegetarian hot meals 7 days a week, 365 days a year, at the Gurudwara," read the Instagram post.

"During the pandemic, the Gurudwara also ran a pop-up Covid vaccine clinic, which was one of the first of its kind in the UK. "The Gurdwara encouraged other places of worship to tackle misinformation regarding vaccine hesitancy," it added.

King Charles does namaste to devotees, sits on the floor at gurudwara in the UK

During the visit, King Charles also covered his head with a handkerchief and was seen making a Namaste gesture. The 74-year-old Monarch also met volunteers of the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen and the local community that runs the Sikh school in the neighbourhood. He also talked with the students who were learning Punjabi and traditional music.

Image: Instagram/@Theroyalfamily