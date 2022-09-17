In the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, the crown has passed down to her heir. Although Charles automatically became the King after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, organizing his coronation could take weeks or even months. However, former prince of Wales and now the newly appointed monarch, King Charles’ interaction with a crowd took an unexpected turn on Friday when an angry UK taxpayer confronted the monarch with a question regarding the financial burden that taxpayers have to bear to be able to attend "his parade".

The incident is reported to be from Cardiff, where the new British monarch, King Charles III was greeting the public outside Cardiff Castle. In the video, the royal can be seen smiling and shaking hands with people in the crowd, when a bearded man is seen yelling at the king, "While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade. The taxpayer pays £100 million for you and what for?" “You are not my King!” he said.

King Charles can be seen briefly turning towards the man, but soon a security official stands in between the two as the Royal quickly moves on. The monarch did not respond to the man's accusation and confrontation as he silently turned away. The video was posted on social media platform Reddit with a caption, “Charles being heckled today… the heckler is soon to be missing”.

While this was not the first time when the King suffered a public outcry, he had witnessed a similar incident when he reached the Cathedral on Friday. A video which is now viral on Twitter showed people booing the new King and his Queen Consort upon their arrival at the Cathedral.

BREAKING: King Charles met by BOOS and JEERS as he arrives at Cardiff Castle in Wales with Camilla. It was his first tour as monarch. #Wales #QueenElizabeth #kingcharles #QueenElizabethII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/ob0uXvMyg5 — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) September 16, 2022

Nearly a quarter of UK adults plan to keep heating off this winter: Survey finds

One in four adults in Britain will not switch on the heating at all this winter amid the skyrocketing energy prices.According to a survey conducted by the UK government, more than 2,000 UK adults had revealed that nearly 23% would do without heating during the winter. Reportedly, the figure was even higher for parents with children under the age of 18. 27% said that they would be forced to leave the radiators cold.

“Families and pensioners across the country are making heartbreaking decisions because the government has failed to save them,” remarked Christine Jardine, the Lib Dem spokesperson for the Cabinet Office after the survey’s results were announced.

It is to mention that a big chunk of fortune for the royal family comes from the taxpayer’s money in the form of a ‘sovereign grant’, a payment given by Britain’s Treasury to the royal household. The family reportedly uses the grant for official royal duties, like payroll, visits and housekeeping.

Experts believe Prince William could be a better king than Charles

Sharing their opinion with The Guardian, several top correspondents who have covered Royal Family for ages and observed every member minutely, opined Prince William has better connecting potential, especially with the younger generation and would carry out his duties more responsible manner than his father. The correspondents dubbed William as a more financially responsible person and claimed his approach to dealing with any untoward situation is way better than the 73-year-old new monarch. "There have been quite a lot of question marks over the way Charles’s charities operate and where the money comes from. I think William is less likely to go along easily with people saying, ‘oh, everything’s all right, sir, no, leave it with me, that will be fine," said Nicholas Owen, a former ITN royal correspondent to the UK-based publication.