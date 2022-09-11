King Charles Gets Annoyed As He Asks Aide To Clear Desk During Accession Ceremony; Watch

Two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son King Charles III was officially proclaimed as the United Kingdom's new monarch on Saturday. The historic accession ceremony took place at St James’s Palace in London. However, a video from the proclamation ceremony is doing rounds on social media wherein miffed King Charles was seen gesturing his aide to clear the desk where he had to complete the formal paperwork. The King was visibly frustrated to see a pen box and the inkpot on the small desk where he had to sign the oath papers during the accession ceremony.

Watch the video here:

Charles covers up breaking wind at his accession by wafting and blaming the pen tray and ink for the eh, pen and ink. pic.twitter.com/ZfW3cNPMIN — DimEagleBuckie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌱🇪🇺 ⚛️ 💛 🤝 💚 (@BuckieDim) September 10, 2022

The video has gone viral on social media

The video also shows the new monarch grimacing and pushing the ink tray before one of his aides removed it from the table. The video has gone viral on social media after it was posted on Saturday, September 10. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Wonderful to be an eyewitness to history unfolding - including King Charles III’s characteristic irritation over the ink wells on the table [sic]." "King Charles III is absolutely raging already and he’s only signed one thing! Smashing the ink pots up as well! [sic]," wrote another user.

However, a user also defended the UK's new monarch and wrote, "Very clearly - everything was misplaced - he had every right to be upset - if he split the ink etc.. so many would be blaming him as clumsy etc...[sic]."

Here are some more reactions

Wonderful to be an eyewitness to history unfolding - including King Charles III’s characteristic irritation over the ink wells on the table — Gail Walker (@GWalker9) September 10, 2022

King Charles III absolutely raging already and he’s only signed one thing! 🤣 Smashing the ink pots up as well! 🖋️ — Daniel Allsopp 🇬🇧 (@DanielAllsopp) September 10, 2022

Very clearly - every thing was misplaced - he had every right to be upset - if he spilt the ink etc.. so many would be blaming him as clumsy etc.. — Oooom (@OommenMO) September 11, 2022

The historic proclamation ceremony of King Charles

It is worth mentioning here that the proclamation ceremony of King Charles was historic as it was the first such accession ceremony to be held in the UK since 1952 and also the first to be broadcasted live in the history of the country. Speaking during the event, King Charles remembered her late mother and paid tribute to her. "The whole world sympathises with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service. Her reign was unequalled in its duration, dedication and devotion. Even as we grieve, we extend gratitude for this most faithful life," he stated.

Image: Twitter/@BuckieDim