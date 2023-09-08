As the United Kingdom marks the first death anniversary of its longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III shared a heartfelt message to commemorate the day. Charles who is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, immediately assumed the throne of the United Kingdom after his mother’s demise. On Thursday, the 74-year-old King shared a poignant message in which he stated that he is “deeply grateful” for the love and support he received from the queen.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” King Charles III said in the audio message which he later shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added. Earlier this year, it was reported that Charles and Camilla will mark the first death anniversary of the queen privately at her favourite Balmoral Castle.

Balmoral is touted as a special place for the Queen who used to spend most of her summers at the Scottish castle. After reigning the United Kingdom for 7 decades, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. In addition to Charles and Camilla, other members of the royal family commemorated her death anniversary, including the estranged Duke of Sussex Prince Harry. In his heartfelt message, Charles released a rare photo of his mother, which was taken at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 16, 1968, by photographer Cecil Beaton.

Prince Harry pays tribute to his grandmother

On Thursday, the estranged prince who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle, returned to England to attend an award ceremony. The award ceremony was organised by a charity called WellChild, of which Prince Harry is a patron, US Today reported.

During his speech at the ceremony, Harry commemorated his grandmother’s legacy, after meeting children suffering from serious illness. "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," the young prince asserted in his address. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community,” he added.

According to the US Today, Harry cancelling his appearance at the award ceremony which annually took place in London and travelled to the Balmoral Castle after Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision.