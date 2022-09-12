King Charles: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About 'UK's Most Successful Living Artist'

In a historic ceremony, King Charles III was proclaimed as the United Kingdom's new monarch on Saturday, two days after the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Former Prince of Wales, Charles ascended the throne by virtue of being the eldest son of the late Queen, who passed away at the age of 96. Speaking at the proclamation ceremony, King Charles pledged to follow in the "inspiring footsteps" of his mother in serving the people of the United Kingdom.

As Britain got its new monarch after more than 70 years of the Queen's reign, here are some lesser-known facts about King Charles

King Charles III is the first grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. He was born at Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948.

He attended Cheam and Gordonstoun schools, just like his father Prince Phillip, then continued his education at Geelong Grammar School's Timbertop campus in Australia. Later, he was graduated from the University of Cambridge.

Charles was not home-schooled, unlike Queen Elizabeth II or any of his predecessors. In fact, he was the first heir to the throne to graduate from college.

He also holds the record of being the longest-serving heir to the throne before he was proclaimed as the King. He is also the oldest person to accede to the crown in the history of the United Kingdom.

Charles was the first heir to the throne to have been granted a divorce in 1996 from his first wife Lady Diana Spencer. A year later, in 1997, she lost her life in a car accident in Paris.

He is a proficient painter as well and one of the most popular, best-selling living artists in the UK. According to People Magazine, King Charles primarily paints landscapes in watercolour, and sales of his work have brought in close to USD $3 million since 1997.

Apart from painting, he also has a keen interest in farming and gardening. Besides, he is also a staunch supporter of organic farming and owns a firm called "Duchy Originals" which provides food and goods produced ethically.

In 2007, he had launched an initiative called Mosaic which provides underprivileged youth with mentoring programs. In 2010, he also started a 'Campaign for Wool' to raise awareness of the advantages of wool for the environment.

He also built a town named Poundbury which is located in Dorchester, England. Charles has a long history of interest in urban planning and development, thus he intended the town to be a blend of classic architecture and modern urban planning.

Charles also served in the Armed Forces for a brief period of time. He received helicopter pilot training in the Royal Air Force before enlisting in the Royal Navy. He also served as a commander of the HMS Bronington before ending his military career in 1976.

Image: AP