King Charles Hints At 'seriously Supporting' Research Into British Royalty's Slavery Ties

King Charles indicated his support for research into the British monarchy's historical involvement in slavery and transatlantic trade, marking what could be the first time that a British royal has been open to unraveling the troubling past of their predecessors. Recently, Buckingham Palace issued a public statement after The Guardian obtained a centuries-old document that revealed a transfer of £1,000 of shares that was made in 1689 by Edward Colston, the deputy governor of slave-trading Royal African Company to King William III.

While Buckingham Palace did not directly touch upon the document, it made it clear that King Charles is in complete support of a research project that aims to look into the monarchy’s centuries-long involvement in the enslavement of Africans. “This is an issue that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously. As His Majesty told the Commonwealth heads of government reception in Rwanda last year: ‘I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact," said a spokesperson for the palace.

King Charles expresses regret over slavery

“That process has continued with vigour and determination since His Majesty’s accession. Historic Royal Palaces is a partner in an independent research project, which began in October last year, that is exploring, among other issues, the links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries," they continued.

“As part of that drive, the royal household is supporting this research through access to the royal collection and the royal archives," the spokesperson added.

While this is the first time that the palace has openly expressed its support for historical research, King Charles has previously publicly shown regret over the ordeal endured by slaves at the hands of the British royalty and elite. During a visit to a former slaving fort in Ghana in November 2018, the monarch said that slavery was an “appalling atrocity". More recently, he said during a speech in Rwanda last year that it is crucial to find ways to “acknowledge our past," including slavery, which he referred to as the “most painful period".