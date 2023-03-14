King Charles Holds First Commonwealth Day Reception Since Queen Elizabeth's Demise

The United Kingdom's Buckingham Palace lit up with lavish decorations and royal guests as King Charles hosted his first Commonwealth Day reception. This time around, the event was held at the Palace, instead of the usual venue of Marlborough House, The Daily Mail reported.

Accompanying the monarch was Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, the newly-titled Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. In his first Commonwealth Day address, King Charles emphasized the need to "listen" and "seek solutions," a potential dig at the drama with Prince Harry that shows no signs of reconciliation.

The theme for this year was Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future, so the monarch underscored how the Commonwealth can make a change in the world. "Whether on climate change and biodiversity loss, youth opportunity and education, global health or economic co-operation, the Commonwealth can play an indispensable role in the most pressing issues of our time," he said.

"Ours is an association not just of shared values, but of common purpose and joint action. In this we are blessed with the ingenuity and imagination of a third of the world’s population, including one and a half billion people under the age of 30," he added.

🌎 ‘The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me.’



The King has spoken of his admiration and hopes for the Commonwealth as its members continue to work together to support and inspire each other.#CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/8Zhnxy7JNR — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 13, 2023

King Charles greets attendees, signs Commonwealth Charter

The royal family showed up at the event by entering The White Drawing Room, where attendees eagerly waited to greet the King. The monarch held warm interactions with Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Scotland, and the Prime Minister of Samoa, Her Excellency Fiame Naomi Mata Afa, whose country will be the host of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting next year.

The King then proceeded to the Music Room, where he signed the Commonwealth Charter, a document that consists of 16 core values of the 'family of nations' that must be upheld by the Commonwealth. The charter was signed by Queen Elizabeth II on Commonwealth Day in 2013.