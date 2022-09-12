King Charles III & Camilla Head To Scotland After His First Address At UK Parliament

On September 12, King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla travelled to Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament met to express condolences at the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III delivered his first speech at the UK Parliament after taking over as King following the death of Queen Elizabeth. After his address at the Parliament, King Charles III along with Queen Consort Camilla headed to Scotland.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla will visit the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The King will inspect the Guard of Honour and the ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse will take rethe palace, according to the statement issued by Buckingham Palace. After the Ceremony of Keys, King Charles will attend a Service of Prayer for Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral. He will then have an audience with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. King Charles III will have an audience with the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament Alison Alison Johnstone. King Charles III and The Queen Consort will then attend the Scottish Parliament as the motion of condolence will be taken on September 12. In the evening, the King will hold a Vigil with members of the royal family at St Giles’ Cathedral.

"The King will inspect the Guard of Honour. The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse will follow. The King will then attend a Service of Prayer and reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral, before returning to Holyrood," according to the statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin reaches Palace of Holyroodhouse

Notably, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin reached the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex witnessed the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. According to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, the Queen's coffin will rest in the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse until the afternoon of 12 September. The statement further mentioned that a procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the coffin to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The King and royal family members will participate in the procession and attend a Service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the coffin. The Queen's coffin will then lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

