King Charles III Appears Unsure About How To Enter Buckingham Palace; Watch

UK's new monarch King Charles III on Friday had an awkward moment as he and Queen Consort Camilla appeared confused about how to enter Buckingham Palace for the first time after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, who passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland. The duo was seen struggling with which door to walk through after they greeted the crowd that paid tribute to the departed Queen outside the royal residence.

The 73-year-old walked along the perimeter with Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, gazing at the notes and bouquets of flowers beside the gate. He then stopped for a brief period, approached an entrance, confused, and then pointed to a different door confirming whether he was supposed to enter from there. His confusion was made apparent in live telecasts shot by the British reporters just outside the Royal residence.

“He doesn’t seem to know quite which entrance to go in through,” a BBC host said in a televised address. “He’ll get used to that. Wrong door," he joked.

สมเด็จพระเจ้าชาลส์ที่ 3 แห่ง #สหราชอาณาจักร และสมเด็จพระราชินีคามิลลาเสด็จเข้าสู่ #พระราชวังบักกิงแฮม



His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla enter Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/YdPqpLF055 — poneร์ เลขานุการทศ ณ กรุงฮ่องกรง (@motorwars) September 9, 2022

As Charles began his reign Friday both he and Queen Consort Camilla appeared perplexed outside the Buckingham Palace entrance. A newscaster noted that it was a “rare move” for royal family members to enter “on foot” and that they are supposed to be in a motorcade or ride in on horseback. After monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Charles, her eldest son, was seen hesitating as he appeared unsure about the norms that the now departed British Queen adhered to.

UK's King and his Queen Consort, Camilla, had exited the state Bentley and approached the royal residence after they greeted Britons who cheered, “God Save the King." Charles was seen shaking hands and thanking the people for their support at a time of national mourning. He also held the first audience with UK prime minister Liz Truss and later delivered a televised address to the world with a heartfelt tribute to his "darling Mama" which he concluded by quoting famous lines from Shakespeare's Hamlet: "May 'flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.'" The lines are from John Tavener's Song For Athene which was sung at the funeral of Princess Diana whilst her coffin was brought outside Westminster Cathedral in 1997.

Queen helped an ex-Labour Cabinet minister during ceremony

Charles's confusion about the way to enter Buckingham Palace brings to mind how the departed Queen Elizabeth II came to the aid of an ex-Labour Cabinet minister during a ceremony. During the induction as a member of the Privy Council, Lord Blunkett was facing the wrong way at the ceremony when Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96, shifted him around. The incident occurred 25 years ago and the Corgi-loving Queen helped the member seeing that he was using a guide dog. She later visited Sheffield ahead of his retirement as the city’s longest-serving MP.

"Her Majesty in a gracious and careful and never patronising way managed to gently - by touching my arm - shift me round," Lord Blunkett recalled in a television interview with The Independent. “I knew I couldn’t actually drag the dog across the floor because dogs aren’t very good at showing you were to kneel on cushions. They are brilliant at all kinds of other things but that isn’t one of them. So I left the dog with Jack Straw and I moved across the room and I did manage to hit the cushion, but facing the wrong way," he told the broadcaster.