King Charles III Arrives In Germany As Part Of Maiden Overseas Tour As Monarch

King Charles III touched down in Germany with Queen Consort Camilla on Wednesday for his first overseas state visit as a monarch, after the first part of the trip to France was postponed. The King and Queen Consort landed at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Wednesday afternoon local time. The UK monarch and queen consort are on a three-day Germany visit. Berlin has welcomed the UK royal couple with a gun salute as two military jets carried out a fly past. Further, as per the CNN reports, German officials greeted the King and Queen Consort when they stepped off the plane. Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family wrote: " Ahead of our first State Visit to Germany, we are very much looking forward to meeting all of those who make this country so special. It is a great joy to be able to continue the deepening of the longstanding friendship between our two nations."

Ahead of our first State Visit to Germany, we are very much looking forward to meeting all of those who make this country so special.



It is a great joy to be able to continue the deepening of the longstanding friendship between our two nations.



- Charles R and Camilla R March 29, 2023

Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort have arrived in Berlin to begin the first State Visit of the new reign.



Ihre Majestäten der König und die Königin-Gemahlin sind in Berlin angekommen. Der erste Staatsbesuch während der neuen Regentschaft beginnt! #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/mPscaC6RP2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, greeted Charles and Camilla at Pariser Platz with a full ceremonial welcome. The King and the Queen consort have also thanked for such a warm welcome to Berlin!

📍 Brandenburg Gate



Vielen Dank für dieses herzliche Willkommen in Berlin!

Thank you for such a warm welcome to Berlin!



🇩🇪 #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/v7F4abAc5r — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

🇬🇧🤝🇩🇪



Vielen Dank an Bundespräsident Steinmeier und Frau Büdenbender, dass Sie uns in Berlin empfangen haben.



Thank you to President Steinmeier and Frau Büdenbender for welcoming us to Berlin.#RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/F0JiTJsZby — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

King Charles III long due visit to Germany

This was the first time a head of state has been officially welcomed at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate rather than at Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the German president. According to the social media platform, the UK Royal couple shared that they had arrived at Brandenburg Gate, which is one of the city’s most important landmarks. In the tweet, one could also see the excitement of the supporters who were eagerly waving German and Union Jack flags above their heads. The national anthems of both countries were played before the King, accompanied by the president, inspected the honour guard before making their way over to meet members of the public, much to the pleasure of the crowds.

Earlier today, The King and The Queen Consort arrived at Brandenburg Gate, one of the city’s most important landmarks, to begin the first State Visit of the new reign.



It was a pleasure to meet so many of you. pic.twitter.com/zwh8ci3SVa — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

After this, the king accompanied President Steinmeier and other leaders to listen about how countries, businesses and civil society have been working together to decarbonise global energy systems. Further, in the evening, Charles and Camellia celebrated the friendship between their two nations at a state banquet, Bellevue Palace, Berlin.

♻️🇩🇪 The King joined President Steinmeier and other leaders to hear how countries, businesses and civil society are working together to decarbonise global energy systems. #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/bEjpLcfCGD — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

📍Bellevue Palace, Berlin



Beim Staatsbankett heute Abend feiern wir die Freundschaft zwischen unseren beiden Nationen.



A remarkable evening celebrating the friendship between our two nations at tonight’s State Banquet. #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/Rm6jqMx9tZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

During the celebration, King Charles addressed the guests where he highlighted the "warmth of the friendship between the two nations". Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family wrote: "Over all these years, and in so many ways, I have been struck by the warmth of the friendship between our nations and by the vitality of our partnership in countless areas.” His Majesty addresses guests at a State Banquet at the Bellevue Palace. #RoyalVisitGermany"

“Over all these years, and in so many ways, I have been struck by the warmth of the friendship between our nations and by the vitality of our partnership in countless areas.”



His Majesty addresses guests at a State Banquet at the Bellevue Palace. #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/d0KUFISDWs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023