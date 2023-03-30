Last Updated:

King Charles III Arrives In Germany As Part Of Maiden Overseas Tour As Monarch

King Charles III touched down in Germany with Queen Consort Camilla on Wednesday for his first overseas state visit as a monarch.

The UK Royal couple and Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Budenbender

King Charles III touched down in Germany with Queen Consort Camilla on Wednesday for his first overseas state visit as a monarch, after the first part of the trip to France was postponed. The King and Queen Consort landed at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Wednesday afternoon local time. The UK monarch and queen consort are on a three-day Germany visit. Berlin has welcomed the UK royal couple with a gun salute as two military jets carried out a fly past. Further, as per the CNN reports, German officials greeted the King and Queen Consort when they stepped off the plane. Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family wrote: " Ahead of our first State Visit to Germany, we are very much looking forward to meeting all of those who make this country so special. It is a great joy to be able to continue the deepening of the longstanding friendship between our two nations."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, greeted Charles and Camilla at Pariser Platz with a full ceremonial welcome. The King and the Queen consort have also thanked for such a warm welcome to Berlin!   

King Charles III long due visit to Germany 

This was the first time a head of state has been officially welcomed at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate rather than at Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the German president. According to the social media platform, the UK Royal couple shared that they had arrived at Brandenburg Gate, which is one of the city’s most important landmarks. In the tweet, one could also see the excitement of the supporters who were eagerly waving German and Union Jack flags above their heads. The national anthems of both countries were played before the King, accompanied by the president, inspected the honour guard before making their way over to meet members of the public, much to the pleasure of the crowds.

After this, the king accompanied President Steinmeier and other leaders to listen about how countries, businesses and civil society have been working together to decarbonise global energy systems. Further, in the evening, Charles and Camellia celebrated the friendship between their two nations at a state banquet, Bellevue Palace, Berlin. 

During the celebration, King Charles addressed the guests where he highlighted the "warmth of the friendship between the two nations". Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family wrote: "Over all these years, and in so many ways, I have been struck by the warmth of the friendship between our nations and by the vitality of our partnership in countless areas.” His Majesty addresses guests at a State Banquet at the Bellevue Palace. #RoyalVisitGermany" 

"The relationship between Germany and the United Kingdom matters greatly to me, too, Mr President, and I am more convinced than ever of its enduring value to us all. It means so much to us that my wife and I could come to Germany for this very first overseas tour of my reign. I can only assure you, that throughout the time that is granted to me as King, I will do all I can to strengthen the connections between us, " said the King while addressing a State Banquet at the Bellevue Palace. 

 

