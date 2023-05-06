King Charles III Became 1st Sovereign To Be Crowned In 70 Years; Here Are Key Highlights

On May 6, Britain's King Charles III became the first sovereign to be crowned in 70 years after late Queen Elizabeth II's reign [1953] ended in September, last year following her demise. The English ceremony of coronation was marked with a spectacle at Westminster Abbey in London, where Britain's Kings and Queens have been crowned for the last nine centuries. The ceremony was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury who anointed, crowned, and enthroned the monarchs in a nearly two-hour Christian service.

King Charles swore to defend the Church of England and pledged that all sovereigns will remain Protestant—including himself. Charles III of the United Kingdom acceded to the throne hours after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby led the congregation as he said Lord’s Prayer. This was followed by a choir singing a new song, Make a joyful noise composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Royal couple were then given bread and wine.

“In his name and after his example I come not to be served but to serve,” King Charles said in his oath during the ceremony.

For the first time, King Charles prayed publicly to seek “blessing for all…of every faith and belief.” Non-Christian religions played visible roles during Charles's coronation. People from the Jewish, Sikh, and other faiths participated in the entry procession. They also presented regalia to the King right before he was crowned. For the first time, members of the public were invited to take part in a “chorus of millions of voices”.

The newly-crowned King and Queen return to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach with other members of the Royal Family, following the #Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/llqslnARYL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

Key highlights from the Coronation Ceremony

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Emma Thompson other stars as guests

At the coronation ceremony of King Charles, acclaimed stars like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Dame Emma Thompson arrived at Westminster Abbey. Other actors seen were Stephen Fry, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Cave and magician, Dynamo. Ant and Dec and Repair Shop star Jay Blades were also among the attendees.

Charles travelling in Diamond Jubilee coach

The first procession saw the Royals exiting Buckingham Palace around 10.20 am Britain time to Westminster Abbey. In a break from tradition, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were seen arriving in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach rather than the Gold State Coach.

Prince Harry, Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) wore morning dress

Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO), Prince Harry arrived in a morning dress with a star around his neck as he is no longer a working Royal family member. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle decided to stay at home in Montecito with their two kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry was heard speaking “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever" as the congregation was asked to pay the homage.

Prince Harry was spotted with Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice at King Charles III’s coronation.



Harry is not expected to play a formal role in his father’s ceremony. https://t.co/vU8Ph3q3zD pic.twitter.com/pT83voWvWC — The Associated Press (@AP) May 6, 2023

Nine-year-old George's 'special role'

The nine-year-old son of Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George donned a special role in his grandfather’s coronation. He was one of Charles’ four Pages of Honour. His younger brother Prince Louis, 5, was caught yawning and fidgeting during the service.

Prince Andrew seated with Prince Harry

Both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were seen sitting in the third row as neither had a formal role in King Charles' coronation. They were both absent in the procession behind the Gold State Coach that transported the newly crowned King and Queen back to Buckingham Palace. Prince Andrew, like Harry, stepped away from public life and Royal duties after a controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019 and his controversial friendship with convicted pedophile Hollywood financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Charles III proclaimed 'undoubted King'

King Charles was presented to “the people” during the ceremony, a tradition that traces as far back as the Anglo-Saxon times. He was proclaimed “undoubted King” before the congregation that paid him homage and service.

His Majesty swears to govern the people with justice and mercy, and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.



For the first time at a #Coronation, His Majesty also prays for grace to be ‘a blessing to all… of every faith and belief’. pic.twitter.com/Ag0j2I9EEW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

King Charles III sits in coronation chair to be anointed

King Charles sat in the coronation chair to be anointed, while his ceremonial robe was removed. He was pronounced the spiritual status of the sovereign as head of the Church of England. A special oil from the gold flask called the Ampulla was poured using a coronation spoon. Charles was anointed before he was crowned as the King with a cross on his head, breast and hands by the Archbishop.

The most sacred part of the Coronation Service, The Archbishop of Canterbury anoints His Majesty’s hands, chest and head with holy oil in the Coronation Chair.



Regarded as a moment between the Sovereign and God, the Anointing Screen protects the sanctity of this act. pic.twitter.com/PqC8QXSByX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt carries sword of state

Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt carried the sword of state. The sword was made for King George IV’s 1821 coronation and is symbolic of the King’s authority. Mordaunt played a prominent role in the coronation ceremony as lord president of the privy council and leader of the Commons. The privy council comprises of UK's senior elected politicians and ceremonial officers who advise the monarch. Its members are appointed by the King on the advice of the prime minister, in this case, Rishi Sunak.

King is given Symbolic Regalia and is crowned

During the ceremony, Charles is handed the Sovereign’s Orb, the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby placed St. Edward’s Crown on his head in a ceremony held at the coronation church since 1066.

At the moment the Crown was placed on the Head of The King in Westminster Abbey, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired a six Gun Salvo on Horse Guards Parade.



God Save The King! @BritishArmy @RoyalFamily @DefenceHQ @DCMS @theroyalparks pic.twitter.com/rO0yrUeB8B — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) May 6, 2023

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠



The Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. The clergy, congregation and choir all cry ‘God Save The King’.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/kGrV3W0bky — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

Prince William knelt before his father— King Charles III

Prince William knelt before his father, King Charles III, to pledge his loyalty to the monarch. “I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God,” William was heard saying. The tradition of lords and Royals kneeling before King was replaced with “The People’s Homage". Brits were invited to say “God save King Charles” at the end, or follow the words of the liturgy.

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬



The King receives ‘Homage’ (a promise of allegiance and faithfulness), from The Prince of Wales on behalf of The Royal Family. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/VRZJx7XZDd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

Prince of Wales pecks kiss on father's cheek

Prince of Wales, in a heartwarming moment, was seen pecking a kiss on his father King Charles III's cheek as he also touched the St Edward’s Crown. As William knelt before Charles, he said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

Camilla crowned, no Koh-i-noor this time

Camilla was crowned as 'Queen' of the UK with Queen Mary’s Crown. But the 105-carat gem plundered from India during the British colonisation, the 'Kohinoor diamond,' did not make an appearance for fear of reviving a backlash about the UK's dark colonial past.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧



Her Majesty is crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown. pic.twitter.com/ROa9Q2nK2t — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

The diamond was found on the bank of the holy Krishna River in southern India approximately 800 years ago. It was eventually passed to Queen Victoria after landing in the hands of the Mughal, Persian, Afghan and Sikh rulers. In 1937, Elizabeth, the wife of King George II wore the Koh-i-Noor diamond on her crown. It was passed on to her daughter Elizabeth II in 1953 and would have been on Camilla's crown, only it was replaced with a different crown ahead of this weekend's coronation ceremony.

The Koh-i-Noor, or "mountain of light," diamond. Credit: AP

It is to be noted that Indians have demanded that the UK repatriates the diamond. It is locked in the Tower of London as the "symbol of conquest".

The replica of the Kohinoor diamond worn by Queen Camilla during the coronation is, however, not far from being controversial. The Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds were mined during British colonisation in South Africa and the coronation sparked anger among South Africans as it signifies British imperialism.