King Charles III Coronation: Landmarks In UK Illuminate In 'royal Purple' To Mark Occasion

Britain’s King Charles III's coronation, on Saturday, May 6, was braced with eye-catching decoration, flag-waving tourists, beautifully lit buildings, and pageantry to pay tribute to the new monarch. The UK's most popular historic monuments have been lit up as Charles got crowned, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II who breathed her last on September 8 at her Balmoral castle in Scotland. She was 96 at the time of her death.

For the oath, at least 100 heads of state, kings, and queens from across the globe are attending the coronation ceremony. Scores of family friends and associates of the royal couple are present at the tradition amongst the 2,000 other guests who gathered at the abbey. They cheered for Charles and Camilla as they walked along The Mall after they left Buckingham Palace. King Charles was crowned with St. Edward's Crown, named after the last Anglo-Saxon king of England, Edward the Confessor.

Spectacular scenes in London on #Coronation Day.



Travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of Household Cavalry, The King and The Queen have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation Service. pic.twitter.com/BDkklcj9pA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

Lighting up the nation

Several landmarks in the UK and more than 100 prominent public buildings and monuments in Britain have been illuminated in 'royal purple' colour to mark the occasion. It is, although, reported that the Commonwealth's Sydney landmarks including the Opera House, Harbour Bridge, Town Hall and Parliament will not be lit to save energy.

Watch the #Coronation Service LIVE on the @RoyalFamily YouTube channel 👇https://t.co/1vlvOQiJS1 — Department for Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) May 6, 2023

“With stunning light shows illuminating some of our most iconic locations, alongside performances from James Nesbitt and Paloma Faith, this is going to be a very special moment for people all across the country to come together in celebration," Catherine Catton, head of commissioning and events told British Broadcasting Corp.

As part of the Coronation Concert, choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays have been arranged in Britain. Britons will witness spectacular illumination over the historic bridges and buildings. In at least 10 locations lights will pay tribute to the newly crowned King as part of the event Lighting up the Nation. Blackpool Seafront in Lancashire will have viewers witnessing an eye retreat from Blackpool Tower. UK's Sheffield Town Hall will showcase light displays at the Peace Gardens. Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge and Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge will also light up. Illuminations will be flashed on the riverside as the audience will witness the show between the quays. In Edinburgh, a public lightning event will take place in Princes Street Gardens. A display of drones will illuminate skies over Wales Millennium Centre, in Cardiff. Lights will also be illuminated nearby Roald Dahl Plass.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events told Telegraph and Argus: “The Lighting up the Nation sequence promises to be a truly spectacular part of the Coronation Concert. "With stunning light shows illuminating some of our most iconic locations, alongside performances from James Nesbitt and Paloma Faith, this is going to be a very special moment for people all across the country to come together in celebration.”

At the Eden Project in Cornwall, a multicoloured drone show will light up the sky. Light projectors will cast an event in Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff at various locations. The Lighting up the Nation will be broadcast live and will also include a poem reading by James Nesbitt. A prose by Daljit Nagra, chairman of the Royal Society of Literature will also be read. At the illumination sequence, British popstar, and renowned singer-songwriter Paloma Faith will also perform, according to British broadcasters. She's known for her compositions like New York and Upside Down.