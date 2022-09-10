King Charles III Delivers His First Speech: Know About What He Said And What It Signifies

While a memorial service for his late mother was beginning at St. Paul's Cathedral on the evening of September 9, King Charles III delivered his first speech in public in an emotional prerecorded broadcast. It happened the day after Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Balmoral home in Scotland. The new head of state of the United Kingdom then flew from there to London, where he and his wife Camilla, who is now the queen consort, arrived at Buckingham Palace to thousands of waiting people.

His tone was generally solemn and sombre as he paid respect to Elizabeth as a mother as well as a monarch, speaking from the same chamber she frequently used for her televised Christmas programs. Lets take a look at what King Charles said and what it represented.

King Charles III’s first speech to the United Kingdom

'Remaining time'

He said, "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

"The remaining time" is the important phrase here. Charles, 73, is aware that he cannot expect to lead a historic reign for as long as his mother did, who became Queen at the age of 25. It was a reference to that reality, which he expanded on later in his address when he spoke at length about the significant roles played by William and Catherine.

'Religious and Cultural Diversity'

Charles noted, "In the course of the last 70 years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the state have changed in turn. Whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love."

These two statements foreshadowed a new era in which he will rule a country that is becoming more and more racially and religiously diverse. Charles has long demonstrated a deep interest in religions like Islam and the cultures that surround them. He looks eager to position himself as a defender of both established Church of England, of which he is a member, and religious and cultural diversity.

'Shifting Responsibilities'

"My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others," he asserted.

Here, he makes a reference to putting aside issues like climate change, classical architecture, integrative therapies, youth work, and interfaith dialogue that have occasionally stirred up public debate. However, he does so aware that Prince William, whom he crowned the Prince of Wales, has already seized the initiative on the subject that most worries him: climate change. The next Prince and Princess of Wales will "bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," he added, a possible suggestion that he wants them to take on a brief relating to inequality. Perhaps this is a tacit acknowledgement of the crisis caused by rising living expenses.

'Harry & Meghan'

Charles expressed, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Here was a gesture of reconciliation for his youngest son and daughter-in-law, whose exit from the royal family has been marred by ongoing animosity, including Meghan Markle's allegations that a member of the royal staff questioned the skin tone of their unborn child.

'Darling Mama'

"Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," the King said.

On one level, this was a straightforward reminder of the King's intention to show continuity with his mother, who was greatly praised for her emphasis on service rather than authority. He, like the Queen, opposes abdication at any costs. It was also one of many open expressions of emotion made by the King during the speech, which also included the words, "I count on the loving aid of my darling wife, Camilla," and a sombre farewell to his "darling Mama" in which he wished, "May 'flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,'" a line from Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Image: AP