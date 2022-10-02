King Charles III Dumps Plans To Attend COP-27 Heeding To UK PM ‘Liz Truss’ Advice’: Report

Britain's King Charles III has abandoned plans to attend and address the COP-27 climate change summit on the advice of Prime Minister Liz Truss, reported The Guardian. The 27th UN climate change conference is set to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, next month. King Charles, a veteran campaigner on environmental issues, had been invited to the conference but the Prime Minister of the UK raised objections during a personal audience at Buckingham Palace last month, as per The Sunday Times.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch will not attend the summit. “It is no mystery that the King was invited to go there. He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending COP," a senior royal source informed.

What is the COP summit?

As per the United Nations, the Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Climate Change Conferences that are held yearly under the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

All nations that are parties to the climate change convention are represented at the COP summits. The COP summits are organised to review the implementation of the convention and to tend to any other legal instruments that the convention adopts. It further takes necessary decisions to facilitate the effective implementation of the donvention.

Moreover, a key task for the COP is to deliberate on the national communications and emission inventories submitted by the member nations of the summit. Based on this information, the COP evaluates the effects of the measures taken by the nations and the progress made in achieving the ultimate objective of the convention.

The King’s connection with the summit

The 73-year-old monarch has played an active role in previous environmental summits. King Charles III delivered the opening speech in 2015 at COP-21 and called for a “vast military-style campaign” to fight climate change while urging the world leaders to commit “trillions, not billions, of dollars,” reported the Guardian.

Furthermore, the King also encouraged businesses and world leaders to sign up for the landmark Paris climate agreement before the summit.

Previously, King Charles III delivered an address at the opening ceremony of COP-26 in Glasgow last year and called on world leaders to adopt a “warlike footing” to deal with the menace of climate change.

The King “personally disappointed”

A senior Royal official informed The Sunday Times that the decision to disallow the King to attend the summit was made on the government’s advice and was “entirely in the spirit of being ever-mindful as King that he acts on government advice”.

Another source informed that the new monarch would be “personally disappointed” to miss the conference and was “all lined up to go”, as several engagements had already been planned around his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). The initiative aims to persuade businesses to invest in environmentally friendly initiatives.

“The Queen gave an entirely non-political address at COP last year … it sounds like he is not being given the choice. That is an error of judgment on the part of the government,” the Sunday Times reported.

As per the set protocol, it is normal for the King to seek guidance from the government before accepting an overseas invitation, a source informed The Guardian.

