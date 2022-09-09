King Charles III Expresses ‘greatest Sadness’ Upon Passing Of His Mother Queen Elizabeth

The royal family and world leaders are mourning Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle at 96 on Thursday afternoon. Prince Charles, her eldest son, who became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, expressed grief and called it the "greatest loss" for him and the whole world. He termed her death "greatest sadness" but added he will definitely cherish the moments he had spent with his 96-year-old mother.

In a statement, King Charles said, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," he added.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Notably, the Queen, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, died after 70 years on the throne on September 8. She was 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace announced on social media. A funeral was to be held after 10 days of official mourning.

World pours condolence over death of Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, following her death, world leaders poured condolence and recalled her courageous actions taken during her tenure as the monarch. The UK newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had met with the Queen just 48 hours earlier, expressed grief over her death and said the country is “devastated”, calling Elizabeth “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

US President Joe Biden called her a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. In India, once the “jewel in the crown” of the British empire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise.”

Image: AP