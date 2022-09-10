King Charles III Kissed By A Woman Outside Buckingham Palace: 'I Love The Royal Family'

King Charles III received a kiss from a woman who was standing in the line to greet the new monarch outside Buckingham Palace. On Friday, the British King was greeted by cheers of "God Save the King" as he returned to London for the first time since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. A large number of people had gathered to welcome King Charles and express their sympathies with the royal family.

As the King was passing through the crowd of his well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, a woman named Jenny Assiminios leaned over a crash barrier and kissed the new monarch right on his cheek, while another woman kissed the hand of the new King as he walked outside Buckingham Palace.

Later, Assiminios while speaking to the Daily Mail said, "I love the Royal Family and I have always been a big fan of Charles. I was very nervous, but excited when I saw he was coming toward me. I had only planned to shake his hand, but as he took my hand, I thought I would ask if I could give him a kiss. He said he didn’t mind, and I just kissed his cheek." The entire incident was captured on camera. Assiminios later stated that she felt very sad for the Royal Family when she heard about the Queen's death. She said she travelled from Holloway, North London, to Buckingham Palace to pay her respects to the new monarch.

When further questioned about the kiss, the woman stated that King Charles "was lovely about it and smiled." She said the King looked into her eyes and she understood that he was okay about it." She also said, "I know people will support King Charles just like they have supported the Queen during her wonderful reign," reported The Daily Mail. However, she said that she is proud to have been the first member of the public to kiss the new King.

A well-wisher kissed the hand of King Charles III as he walked outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II.



It's his first time at the palace as Britain’s monarch. https://t.co/3cnqad5fj1 pic.twitter.com/PG6pX9KmSX — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth's death

The UK's longest-serving monarch died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle. The 96-year-old had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. Elizabeth II ruled Britain for seven decades, making her the only woman whose reign lasted for 70 years after France’s Louis XIV, who ruled for more than 72 years between 1643 and 1715, ruled for longer.

