King Charles III Meets Officials, Greets People Amid Cheers In Northern Ireland; See Pics

King Charles III was greeted with flowers as he arrived in Northern Ireland after he visited Scotland. He became King after Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8.
Crowds gather in the streets to catch a glimpse of King Charles III as he arrived in Northern Ireland for his first visit as King.
After arriving in Belfast, King Charles III met Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey and Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla view floral tributes left by the people in honour of Queen Elizabeth II outside Hillsborough Castle.
Crowds cheered for King and Queen Consort as they arrived in Belfast. After concluding their visit to Northern Ireland, King and The Queen Consort will leave for London.
King Charles III along with Queen Consort stand as Speaker of Northern Ireland Alex Maskey delivered a condolence message at Hillsborough Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla meet people outside Hillsborough Castle. They shook hands and talked to people gathered to meet them.
Crowds queue up in the streets to see Britain's King Charles III as he leaves in a car after visiting Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at St Anne's Cathedral to attend a service of reflection on the life of Queen Elizabeth II in Belfast.