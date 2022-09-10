King Charles III Proclaimed UK Monarch; Says 'deeply Aware Of Great Inheritance & Duties'

In a historic development, King Charles III was officially proclaimed as United Kingdom's new monarch on Saturday at St James’s Palace. This comes two days after his mother and Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died on September 9 at the age of 96.

This was the first such accession ceremony to be held in the UK since 1952 and also the first to be broadcasted live in the history of the country. Apart from Charles' wife and Queen consort Camilla and their son Prince William, two former UK Prime Ministers - Boris Johnson and Tony Blair - were also present among the dignitaries. Notably, several members of the UK cabinet were also in attendance, including James Cleverley, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ben Wallace.

'I shall strive to follow the inspiring example': King Charles III

Speaking during the event, King Charles III remembered her late mother and paid tribute to her. "The whole world sympathises with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service. Her reign was unequalled in its duration, dedication and devotion. Even as we grieve, we extend gratitude for this most faithful life," he stated.

King Charles III further added, "I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world."

#LIVE: King Charles III speaks as he is proclaimed as UK's new monarch.



Tune in - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/ol2tzQts2K — Republic (@republic) September 10, 2022

UK's new King Charles applauds his wife Camilla

The new Head of State of the United Kingdom also applauded his wife Camilla for providing him with continuous encouragement. "In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife. I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate to the government for the benefit of all in return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of the nation," King Charles remarked. He further sought for the guidance and blessings of almighty to carry out the "heavy task" that has been laid upon him.

#LIVE | UK officially proclaims King Charles III & Queen consort Camilla at a solemn ceremony in London.



Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/9RJqEn2aQH — Republic (@republic) September 10, 2022

King Charles takes oath related to security of Church of Scotland

Before leaving the event, King Charles also took an oath related to the security of the Church of Scotland, signed two final proclamations and bowed to the counsellors. Meanwhile, Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons, also thanked the privy counsellors for attending the event.

Earlier on Thursday, Charles had reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying. On Friday, the King delivered his first speech following the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his accession to the throne.

Image: Republic World