King Charles III Removes Prince Andrew From Plush Apartment At Buckingham Palace: Report

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew will have to say goodbye to his plush suite in the UK Buckingham Palace as British monarch King Charles III has removed his access to the former apartment and office at the palace. A royal insider told Entertainment Tonight (ET) the 62-year-old Prince will not have his private space within Buckingham Palace. The second son of the Queen formally stepped down from his throne after his connections with disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

While the news of his removal from the luxurious apartment came out recently, ET has reported that the Prince was not using the suite for a very long time. The Prince is still living at the Royal Lodge at Windsor with his former wife Sarah Ferguson. “It’s shocking he was able to keep the royal digs for as long as he did given that he stepped back from royal duties years ago,” the Royal insider told ET.

The news outlet also reported that there are no plan to evict the Prince from his current living quarters and the questions about his security are still up in the air.

Prince Andrew is losing his royal privileges

After the news of his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre came to light, the Duke of York is getting stripped of his royal privileges. In 2022, American-Australian campaigner, Giuffre accused the Prince of sexually abusing her when she was underage. While the Prince vehemently denied the allegations, he reportedly paid millions to settle the controversial lawsuit outside the court.

As a result of all the chaos, the Duke of York was stripped of his Royal patronages and military affiliations with the approval of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince was also stripped of his taxpayer-funded royal security. However, in December, it was reported that his brother King Charles III will be paying for his private security guards which will cost around a whopping 3 million euros. With the news of Andrew’s removal from the UK Buckingham palace, the dynamics between the two royal brothers still remain unclear.