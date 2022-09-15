King Charles III Responds To Fan Asking Him Out For A Beer; Old Video Goes Viral; WATCH

An old video of King Charles III responding to a fan asking him out for a beer has surfaced and gone viral online. The video was taken in Birmingham on July 28, 2022, during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. In the video posted by a Twitter user James ‘conservative' NOT Tory, King Charles can be seen waving to a crowd on the street. From the crowd, a man can be heard asking him, “Charles, could we go for a beer?”

The King first inquires by asking the man, “What?” prompting the man to repeat the question following which he hilariously asks while pointing towards the man, “Where?”. The man responded to the question saying, “Anywhere”. Following this, the monarch is heard saying, “You'll have to recommend somewhere”, a response that prompted the crowd to share a laugh.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by a user ‘@andrewgould6’ following which it was shared on Twitter. So far, the video has garnered 167.4K views on Twitter. The man asking the King out for the Beer has been identified as a senior e-commerce specialist from Birmingham, Daniel Walker.

Charles officially declared King at royal ceremony

The 73-year-old King Charles III was officially announced as Britain's monarch on September 10, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism - and, for the first time, broadcast live.

He took vows as the new King, saying that he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty". The UK King also stated that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 in Balmoral, "gave an example of lifelong long and selfless service" that he promised to emulate.

