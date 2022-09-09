King Charles III Returns To London; Set To Address Nation, Declaration As UK Monarch

As Britain mourns the demise of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, who will now take over the British throne, has departed for London, travelling back from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, along with his wife and Queen consort Camilla.

King Charles III will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10:00 hrs (UK time) tomorrow morning, September 10, in the State Apartments of St James's Palace, London, according to the official statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

"The Accession Council, which will be attended by Privy Councillors, is divided into two parts. In Part I, the Privy Councillors, without the King present, will proclaim the sovereign and formally approve various consequential orders, including the arrangement for the proclamation. Part II is the holding by the King of His Majesty's first Privy Council. The King will make his Declaration, read and sign an oath to upload the security of the Church in Scotland, and approve Orders in Council that facilitate continuity of governments," reads the official statement.

Queen Elizabeth's death

The UK's longest-serving monarch died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle. The 96-year-old had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. Elizabeth II ruled Britain for seven decades, making her the only woman whose reign lasted for 70 years after France’s Louis XIV, who ruled for more than 72 years between 1643 and 1715, ruled for longer.

