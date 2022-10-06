King Charles III Set To Be Crowned In June 2023: Report

Britain’s King Charles III will be coronated in June 2023, said UK officials. The ceremony, which is reportedly slated for June 3, 2023, will mark the beginning of his reign as a monarch.

The ceremony will take place at the collegiate church of Westminster Abbey where the 74-year-old will be crowned along with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles. King Charles III will become the oldest person to be crowned in the history of the Royals.

What happens at coronation ceremony?

The royal coronation ceremony consists of various traditions, such as the monarch being seated on an ancient wooden throne called Edward’s Chair and holding the sovereign’s sceptre in hand. After being blessed and anointed by a member of the clergy, the archbishop then places the jeweled crown on the monarch’s head.

King Charles III ascends to throne after Queen Elizabeth II's death

While Buckingham Palace has refused to share details of the ceremony, reports from The National News suggest that the event will be relatively smaller than ceremonies in the past.

The ceremony will also mark 70 years of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, who was crowned in front of over 8,000 attendees at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

Charles’ ascension to the throne comes after the demise of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, 2022, due to aged illness.

Two days after his mother’s death, Charles told the privy council that, "Queen Elizabeth II’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

The 74-year-old successor further added that he will “strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world.”

“I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate to the government for the benefit of all in return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation,” he said in his address on September 10.