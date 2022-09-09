King Charles III Succeeds Queen Elizabeth: Here's List Of Privileges The UK Monarch Enjoys

Being the British monarch comes with a lot of privileges, authority, and immunities that no one else has in the Royal family. While Queen Elizabeth II also had her own share of privileges and powers during her 70-year of reign, King Charles III, who will now assume the British throne following the death of his mother, will also have some special privileges just like the Queen herself.

That being said, some of the special privileges to be provided to the new monarch include immunity from traveling and driving without a passport or driving license.

King Charles III will not need a password or a driving license

As the ruling Monarch needs no license or passport, the British Royal website states when traveling overseas, the monarch does not require a British passport as it is issued in the name of the Majesty, therefore making it unnecessary for the King to possess one.

However, every other member including The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales had their own passports. The preamble in every document will thus state,

"His Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary."

The King will also not require a driving license to move around in his vehicle.

Other privileges for Britain's King

Following the Royal family's tradition, King Charles will also celebrate two birthdays just like his mother. The Queen had two birthdays -- the actual one on April 21 and then an official one on the second Saturday of June.

Apart from that, the British monarch will also hold authority over all the unmarked mute swans, sturgeon, dolphins, and whales in the British waters. This is also a part of a tradition that has now become a conservation measure to ensure the safety of the animals.

Moreover, the King will not need to exercise his vote or stand for elections as being head of the state, the Monarch should remain completely neutral in political affairs.

Notably, King Charles III is the oldest person in the family to assume the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-serving monarch to date. She passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon.

Image: AP