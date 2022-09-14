King Charles III Throws Regal Tantrum Over A Leaky Pen: 'Oh God, I Hate This'

The UK's King Charles III, on September 14, got furious over a pen after it started leaking when he signed a visitor's book in Northern Ireland. As the pen malfunctioned, the monarch got irritated and swore. The King visited Hillsborough Castle to honour his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He had to ask an aide what the date was as he signed the book because he had first penned the wrong one. The King handed the pen to Camilla, the Queen Consort, after completing his note. He then lost his cool with the problematic tool at this point.

Charles said, "Oh god, I hate this." His wife replied as the King wiped the ink from his palm, saying, "Oh look, it's going everywhere." The King muttered as he left, "I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time."

Another day, another argument between King Charles III and a fountain pen. pic.twitter.com/Fa7SyxKpTs — Kara Calavera 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@KaraCalavera) September 13, 2022

However, this is not the first time the monarch has become enraged by a pen. At a previous stage of the succession process, the King had required assistance while signing a paper. Charles continuously flapped his palm at an ink well on the table at the Accession Council at St. James's Palace on September 10 while he waited for an assistant to remove it.

King Charles' quirky habits

King Charles III has been in the spotlight since assuming the British throne. People are curious in everything about him, from what he eats and does in his spare time to what music he enjoys. According to the New York Post, King Charles "brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he travels." Further, Paul Burrell, a butler for Charles' late wife Princess Diana as well as the Queen, claimed that Charles has specific instructions for ironing his shoelaces.

The publication quoted Burrell as saying, "His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid, in a bathtub filled only half full."

The king even makes his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning, Burrell continued. When it comes to his eating habits and timetable, King prefers healthier breakfast options. He would have baked bread, a bowl of fresh fruit and fresh fruit juices, according to Chef Graham Newbould, a former member of the Royal Staff, New York Post reported.

Image: AP