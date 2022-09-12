King Charles III To Address UK Parliament Today For The First Time After Being Crowned

On September 12, King Charles III will deliver his first speech to both Houses of the UK's parliament as Head of State while listening to speeches from the Speakers of both Houses. King Charles and Camilla, the Queen consort, will arrive at the Palace of Westminster during the official time of mourning to hear remarks from both chambers of parliament regarding the passing of the Queen. The ceremony will take place on September 12 at 10.30 a.m. (local time).

On behalf of MPs and lords, Lord John McFall of Alcluith, Speaker of the Lords, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, will deliver remarks. The reply to the address will then come from King Charles III. Members of the legislatures of Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will attend, together with MPs and peers, for the presentation in Westminster Hall.

Both the Speakers of the House of Lords and the Speakers of the House of Commons will make their way to Westminster Hall prior to the ceremony. It is worth noting that the King will not be addressing the parliament for the first time. Due to his mother's deteriorating health, Charles assumed responsibility for her at the most recent state opening of parliament, during which he read the Queen's speech.

What happened when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned?

Queen Elizabeth II, then 25, was in Kenya when she learned of her father, King George VI died on February 6, 1952. Her accession to the throne was announced at an accession council, identical to the one held for King Charles III, which was attended by members of the privy council and an alderman from the City of London.

On 4 November 1952, Elizabeth II attended her first state opening of parliament, where she read and signed the accession statement and delivered her first Queen's speech to parliament. This was her first significant state function and took place prior to her coronation. She delivered the address from the throne in the chamber of the House of Lords.

Except for when she was in the last stages of her pregnancies with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, Elizabeth attended practically every state opening of parliament. She also missed the last state opening owing to illness, which was attended by Charles and Prince William in her place.

Image: AP