King Charles III To Be Proclaimed As Monarch Formally On Saturday; Know All About Ceremony

Britain's King Charles III is set to be formally recognised as the new sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 10. While the late Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son assumed the monarchy automatically under the old common law rule shortly after the demise of his mother, he will be officially declared as the King at the historic Accession Council's convention at 10 am UK time or 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time on Saturday at St James’s Palace, London. His Principal Proclamation will be read by the Garter King of Arms from the balcony at St James’s.

For the first time, the Accession Council's ceremonial gathering will be broadcasted LIVE while they bestow the official proclamation to King Charles III's giving him the new monarch status, publicly. The proclamation announcing will be watched by the world as it takes place within 24 hours of the current monarch’s death. The accession council meeting will be followed by the principal proclamation of the new sovereign which will be held at 11 am UK time or 3:30 pm IST, Saturday.

It is to be noted that even while Charles will be officially declared the King, it would take up to several months before he is crowned as one.

What is Accession Council; and who are its members?

Accession Council comprises Privy Counsellors, officially the Her Majesty's Most Honourable Privy Council, or known simply as the Privy Council. They are the group of formal advisers to the Sovereign of the United Kingdom (UK). The Accession Council also has the Great Officers of State, the Lord Mayor of London, Realm High Commissioners and senior civil servants.

As soon as the monarch dies, the members convene within 24 hours at St James's Palace in London to officially proclaim the new monarch as well as advise him/her on the affairs. Accession Council of the UK last convened after the death of King George VI in 1952 where Queen Elizabeth II was declared as Britain's monarch.

How will Accession Council formally proclaim Kingship on Charles?

The formal proclamation of the heir to the throne, in this case, King Charles III, happens in two separate processes and is a constitutional mandate that has been around since the Anglo-Saxon period or the early middle ages. Anglo-Saxon royal lineages of the Woden were proclaimed after the meetings of the great chiefs, as can be ascertained from the 8th-century ecclesiastical historian Bede, the first known Anglo-Saxon author.

The present-day Accession Council of Britain has Privy Counsellors and is chaired by Lord President of the Council, currently the British MP, Penny Mordaunt. There are more than 700 members other than Mordaunt including Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Sir Angus Ogilvy, married to the late Queen's cousin Alexandra.

As the State Apartment at St James's Palace has a capacity of about 150, only the key members who have been given the 'summons' will join the proceedings. The invitation, although, is extended to all the ex-British prime ministers, cabinet ministers and opposition party leaders. Lord Mayor of London and the High Commissioners of all 14 Commonwealth states are also given the summons.

First part of proclaimation

The first meeting of the Accession Council will take place without the new King or Queen, in this case, King Charles III. The members will formally proclaim him as the new sovereign of UK at the Buckingham Palace. This meeting would earlier take place at St James's Palace the former main residence of the monarch but was moved to Buckingham Palace in 1800. Queen Elizabeth's proclamation as the sovereign of the UK took place with 191 council members present on February 6, 1952, just 11 hours after the demise of King George VI.

At this meeting, Lord President of the Council British MP, Penny Mordaunt will formally declare the British monarch (Queen Elizabeth II) dead. She will then ask the Clerk of the Council to read the formal proclamation of the next King in succession. Charles will be given the official title, already declared by Clarence House as King Charles III. After the proclamation text is read, it will be signed by the "platform party" which includes all the Royals in Privy Counsellors, the UK prime minister (Liz Truss), Lord Chancellor, Lord Privy Seal, Earl Marshal, and the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

Britain's King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace. Credit: AP

Second part of proclaimation

This meeting which will be presided by only the Privy Counsellors will be attended by the new monarch (King Charles III) and will begin at 11 am UK time or 3:30 pm IST Saturday. The King will officially read a personal declaration about the death of his mother. He will then read the Scottish Oath, which is read by every King or Queen since George I's accession in 1714.

King Charles III will then sign two instruments that record his signing of the oath, which will be witnessed by Royals of the Privy Council, the first minister of Scotland, lord advocate of Scotland, secretary of state for Scotland, an advocate general for Scotland, Lord Chancellor and the Lord President of the Court of Session. The last two will witness the signing only if they are members of the Privy Council.

One copy of the instrument will then be sent to the Court of Session. This will be stored in the Books of Sederunt and the other will be kept in the Books of the Privy Council. Council members will all sign the proclamation. UK Life Guards trumpeters and Coldstream Guards' drummers will commemorate the ceremony with a tune after it finishes. The proclamation will be read in the presence of the Lord Mayor of London at the Royal Exchange in the City of London, and other places such as Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and several locations in the Commonwealth nations at 12 pm UK time 4:30 pm IST on Sunday. Union flags on the public buildings and royal residences will be raised for 26 hours from half-mast in recognition of the new Sovereign.