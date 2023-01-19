King Charles III To Give Away Profits From £1bn Windfarm For 'wider Public Good’

British Monarch King Charles III has decided to redirect the profits from a €1 billion a year crown estate wind farm deal to the “wider public good”. According to Sky News, in the wind farm deal, the Crown Estate announced six new offshore wind energy lease agreements.

The windfall for the estate is expected to lead to a major rise in Monarchy’s official funding. However, on Thursday, it was reported that Buckingham Palace has made it clear the King does not want to be seen reaping the benefits of this initiative.

As per the reports, the King used to receive 25% of the crown estate’s annual surplus which also included an extra 10% for the maintenance of the mighty Buckingham Palace. The Sovereign Grant which funds the crown estate is actually funded by the British taxpayers.

However, the offshore wind energy lease agreements announced by the crown estate on Thursday are set to generate a massive jump in the monarchy's official funding. However, as the United Kingdom is currently facing a cost of living crisis, the king thought that it would be appropriate for the extra funds to be “directed for the wider public good”, instead of the sovereign grant. The exact amount of taxpayer funding the king has decided to give up is yet to be determined.

The story behind the crown estate

The British Royal family has an ancient portfolio of land and property that belong to the current reigning monarch “in the right of the crown”. The crown estate is not only limited to the United Kingdom itself, it reaches beyond the British borders and is spread all around the world. However, the sprawling portfolio is not the private property of the king. The reigning UK King surrenders more than 312 Million euros a year to the Treasury every year, for the “benefit of the nation’s finances”. The king then gets the sovereign grant in return.

According to the Guardian, Sir Michael Stevens, the king’s keeper of the privy purse, informed the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, and asked for “an appropriate reduction” in the percentage of crown estate profits.

“In given offshore energy windfall, the keeper of the privy purse has written to the prime minister and the chancellor to share the king’s wish that this windfall is directed for the wider public good, rather than to the sovereign grant, through an appropriate reduction in the proportion of crown estate surplus that funds the sovereign grant,” said a spokesperson of the Buckingham Palace.

During the King’s first Christmas address last month, he sympathised with the families who are struggling with the cost of living crisis that has engulfed the people of Britain. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the recent move by King Charles III will be received by the British crowd.