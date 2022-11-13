King Charles III To Lead A Remembrance Day Service For First Time Since Elizabeth's Death

Britain, on Sunday, will observe a pause for a two-minute silence in order to remember the country's war dead as King Charles III leads a Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch. According to the statement released by the Royal Family on Saturday, the special occasion will be attended by King Charles, other royals and senior politicians at the Cenotaph, the national war memorial in central London. The special occasion is scheduled to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women. Besides the members of the Royal Family, it is expected that more than 10,000 veterans — including 100-year-old World War II veterans and those who served in recent conflicts including in Afghanistan — will mark their presence in the solemn march. Along with the top officials and dignitaries, thousands of people are expected to line the streets to watch the service.

'When You Go Home, Tell Them Of Us And Say,

⁰For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today.' #LestWeForget #ArmisticeDay



🔗 https://t.co/0Fiaq9xEvk pic.twitter.com/qFaVBaQQeK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 11, 2022

It is worth mentioning Remembrance Sunday is marked every year in the country on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on November 11. According to the custom, the wearing of poppies and a national two-minute silence were observed at 11 am. This year’s ceremony is especially pitful for Britain’s royal family as it marks the first Remembrance Day since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who breathed her last at Balmoral Castle at 96. "The King will lay a new wreath, the design of which pays tribute to the wreath of His Majesty’s grandfather, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II. The wreath’s poppies are mounted on an arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional for the Sovereign, and its ribbon bears The King’s racing colours; scarlet, purple and gold. The Royal racing colours were also incorporated into the wreaths of King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II," read the statement.

Prince of Wales will also attend the ceremony

Further, it said that the Prince of Wales will lay the wreath previously laid by the former Prince of Wales, featuring The Prince of Wales's feathers. The wreath bears a new ribbon in Welsh red. "The Service at the Cenotaph will also be attended by The Princess of Wales, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra," said the statement. Following the Service, The Earl of Wessex will take the Salute at the March Past of Veteran Organisations on the Horse Guards Parade, as per the schedule released by The Royal Family.

