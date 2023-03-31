King Charles III Turns Into Cheese Maker As He Visits Dairy Farming In Germany: Watch

As the UK‘s King Charles III concluded his visit to Germany, a hilarious video of the British monarch making traditional cheese is surfacing online. On Thursday, the British Monarch was visiting the Brodowin Farm in Brandenburg in Germany. Donning a coat and wearing plastic overshoes, the British monarch joined the staff in the dairy which is pioneering in organic operation. The official Twitter handle of the UK Royal family shared the visuals in which the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II can be seen assisting the dairy workers to spread cheese curd into the moulds.

“The organic Brodowin Farm (@brodowin_de) works hard to reduce the environmental impacts of agriculture. The King heard from farmers, apprentices, retailers and cooks who work on the farm, to find out more about their sustainable processes. #RoyalVisitGermany,” the British royal family wrote on Twitter. When instructed to spread cheese curd into a mould, the British monarch was left in splits. "I’ll do my best," he quipped. However, the process slowly turned into mayhem after the mixture started pouring quicker than expected. “I need longer arms! Well, they do say it hand-made,” the British monarch chuckled, as per the report by The Daily Mail.

🐄🧀 The King heard from farmers, apprentices, retailers and cooks who work on the farm, to find out more about their sustainable processes. #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/OyCflqewAl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2023

The King watched the staff packing butter

During the visit, the King also met the dairy staff who were packing butter. He was accompanied by Brodowin owners and managers Ludolf and Katja von Maltzan as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. According to The Daily Mail, the King also watched some of the farms’ baby calves, who were living in special “calf igloos”. However, the King’s visit to the calf was short-lived after the storm interrupted the whole ordeal.

The King then had to rush indoors where he was presented with a magnificent white chocolate Victoria sponge cake which was in the shape of a crown lying on the regal purple cushion. According to The Daily Mail, chef Antje Neumann took 21 hours to make the cake which weighed 10 kilos.