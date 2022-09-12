King Charles III Vows To Follow 'Queen's Examples' In His Maiden Address To UK Parliament

Two days after being proclaimed as United Kingdom's new monarch, King Charles III on September 12 addressed the country's Parliament for the first time. The 73-year-old Charles also expressed his gratitude for the condolence speeches delivered by MPs and peers, saying that they "so touchingly encompass what the Queen meant to all of us." During his speech, the King also pledged to continue the Queen's "dedicated service" to people and faithfully follow her examples.

Speaking further, Charles also remembered his mother and praised the Queen for her remarkable service to the nation and its citizens. "At a very young age, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your councils, I am resolved faithfully to follow," the King stated.

Members of both Houses of Parliament are meeting now for the Presentation of Addresses to His Majesty King Charles III.



Watch live: https://t.co/59yQ7iORkX — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) September 12, 2022

King Charles III hails Queen for her remarkable service during her 70-year reign

King Charles III further stated, "My Lords and members of the House of Commons, we gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and people. Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation," he added.

The King stated that there are memories of his beloved late mother all around, from the Silver Jubilee fountain in New Palace Yard to the sundial in Old Palace Yard marking her Golden Jubilee. "The great bell of Big Ben, one of the most powerful symbols of our nation throughout the world, and housed within the Elizabeth Tower also named for my Mother’s jubilee, will mark the passage of the late Queen’s progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday," Charles noted.

'Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy': King Charles III

Addressing the Parliament, King Charles III further stated that he could feel the weight of history that surrounds everyone in Westminster Hall and serves as a reminder of the important traditions of the British Parliament, to which lawmakers devote their lives. "Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy” and a reminder of “medieval predecessors of the office to which I have been called," he added. It should be mentioned here that King Charles III was joined by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, during his maiden address to the Parliament. After the conclusion of the condolence ceremony, the King along with his wife left for Edinburgh.

Image: AP