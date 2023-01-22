King Charles III's Coronation Concert To Have Mix Of Music, Dancing & Laser Light Show

King Charles' coronation ceremony will have world-famous entertainers who would perform at Windsor Castle as part of the weekend of celebrations, said Buckingham Palace, BBC reported. The processions to and from Westminster Abbey will take place, ending with a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace which will be attended by the UK Royals. The ceremony will be broadcast on May 7 and feature "global music icons", orchestras, and a diverse "coronation choir". It will come the day after the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles's coronation ceremony preparations

The new details have been added to the plans for the weekend which the King and Queen Consort hope will be an opportunity for friends, families, and communities to celebrate together, said Buckingham Palace. Over the weekend, one can expect a coronation service in Westminster Abbey; a coronation procession; Buckingham Palace balcony on May 6 which would be followed by the concert and light show at Windsor Castle, and Coronation Big Lunch street parties on May 7. Further, on May 8, there will be an extra bank holiday and a Big Help Out encouraging people to get involved in local volunteering.

The concert choir would have a mix of artists who would be picked from amateur choirs, including from the NHS, refugees, LGBTQ+ singing groups, and deaf-signing choirs. This mixed concert choir group would highlight the more inclusiveness, ancient, and modern aspects. The line-up of "some of the world's biggest entertainers" for the Windsor concert still has to be announced by the organisers. Instead of following the tradition of lighting beacons around the country, a laser and drone light show has been planned by the UK Royals. Apart from this, there will be spoken-word performances from stage and screen stars for the Shakespeare-loving monarch. The spectators could expect a mix of music, dancing, and a laser light show.

The same level of celebrations was witnessed during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in which a concert was held outside Buckingham Palace and pop performers such as Diana Ross and Sir Rod Stewart took part in the event.