King Charles III's Coronation Set To Take Place On May 6 At Westminster Abbey

King Charles III's coronation is set to be held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has announced. Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be present along with King and will also be crowned in the ceremony. Charles became Britain's monarch in September after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023. The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury," the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, which will see King Charles crowned alongside his wife. According to the statement released by Buckingham Palace, the ceremony will showcase the role of the monarch today and "look towards the future." It further stated that the occasion will still be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry." During the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the "anointing, blessing and consecration" of King Charles, BBC News reported. Royal sources have indicated that the coronation ceremony will be shorter and will have less number of guests in attendance. As per the news report, the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II lasted for almost three hours. Notably, coronations have been taking place at Westminster Abbey in London for more than 90 years.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," according to the statement released by the Buckingham Palace.

Cypher of King Charles III revealed

Charles became British monarch after Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. After Charles was formally proclaimed King Charles III at the Accession Council held at St James's Palace, he revealed his new cypher. The new cypher of the United Kingdom's King Charles III has been made public, further revealing a picture that will be used on official papers, post boxes and other government entities. The King's monogram features the letter C which is the initial of Charles as well as the letter R which stands for Rex in Latin, which means "King". Apart from this, it also contains III inside the R which represents Charles III and a crown above the letters.

